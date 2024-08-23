I’m sorry, did Logan Paul seriously push his dog off a boat ‘for content?’ What the actual heck is wrong with him?

Logan Paul will do just about anything in the name of “content,” most of us still very much remember the infamous Japan vlog which almost ended his career, but it’s nice to think that people can always change and grow.

For the most part, Paul has managed to remain relatively controversy-free for the last few years. This is mainly due to his career shift which saw him go from vlogging and childish prank videos on YouTube, to becoming a full blown professional wrestler in the WWE. However, the content from those older videos still occasionally comes back to haunt him, like the time Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, found out about the Japan vlog in 2022 which ultimately led the famous wrestler to cut ties with Paul.

Logan Paul is pretty controversial

Some would say it’s well-deserved and I would have to agree, Paul’s content was incredibly insensitive and had many wondering at the time if he was an actual sociopath. That might sound ridiculous, but when you delve into the vlogs and the questionable actions committed in them, it does sort of make you wonder whether there is something wrong with the man.

And nowhere is that more apparent than a vlog from four years ago in which Logan and friends visit a lake to get out of L.A. for a bit. The video, titled, ‘Can I Borrow $250,000’ was posted on the 22nd of July 2020 – it’s a pretty standard Logan Paul vlog until the group head out on a boat and Logan’s dog, Broly, “jumps” off of the front of the boat and into the water. Of course, not everyone is convinced the Broly jumped of his own accord, if you look closely, it looks much more like the poor canine was pushed.

Logan Paul is scum. He tried to play it off that the dog jumped but you can clearly see his hands pushing. Which means the dog fell in front and the boat went over him. pic.twitter.com/7ySO94TkuG — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) August 23, 2024

Did Logan Paul push his dog off a boat?

As the dog tumbles from the front of the boat you can very clearly see a hand behind Broly that looks like it could have pushed him. If so, that is animal cruelty plain and simple. The dog could have been seriously hurt or even killed by this stunt, his head was very close to being hit by the boat’s motor.

However, Logan did address the accusations at the time in the comments section of his original YouTube video (which is still up). In the comment he denies pushing his dog, saying that, “a hand was behind him, petting him,” and that, if you “watch his body language and you can very evidently see a self-induced, independent jump.”

While that was enough to placate some, not everyone was convinced, considering what we know about Logan I think it’s fair to be at least a little skeptical of his explanation. It does seem staged, and many on X were quick to chastise Paul, calling the act “sickening” and calling him “scum.” Unfortunately the only ones who know what actually happened are Paul and his dog.

