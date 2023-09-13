How much does Logan Paul make from WWE, YouTube, boxing, and more in 2023?

The name Logan Paul might ring a bell if you remember the Dec. 2017 scandal that pushed him and his younger brother Jake Paul Jake off the mainstream YouTube landscape. The two brothers then got busy rehabilitating their image and pivoted towards boxing, as you do. Logan Paul now has several professional titles to his name. Currently making headlines for his WWE bouts, the 6 foot 2 dashing celebrity is a successful actor, podcaster, YouTuber, boxer, and entrepreneur.

The 23.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel earned him the top spot in Forbes‘ list of highest-paid YouTube creators in 2017, 2018, and 2021. Having been active in the media since 2013, Logan Paul has built quite a name for himself at only 28 years of age. Despite finding himself in the middle of multiple controversies, Logan Paul has emerged stronger and better every time. And for the big reveal, here is how much the once-little Vine star from Ohio has earned from his multiple ventures.

Logan Paul’s net worth in 2023

As of September 2023, Logan Paul’s net worth stands at a staggering $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But don’t be surprised if Paul’s wealth hikes significantly in the coming years. Paul signed a multi-event contract with WWE on June 30, 2022, with the Wrestling giant agreeing to pay him $15 million over the span of three years.

His WWE appearances have also increased his popularity, significantly boosting his social media following. Paul reportedly makes $150,000 and $80,000 per sponsored Facebook and Instagram post, respectively. He also continues to earn millions from his long-established YouTube channel, with a huge portion of his $18 million earnings in 2021 coming through ad revenue and sponsorship on his channel.

Like any other celebrity who has built strong social media standing, Logan Paul turned to entrepreneurship after launching his merch brand named Maverick (after his nickname). In one of his podcast episodes, Paul sat down with digital svengali John Shahidi and shared that his company made between $30 and $40 million in its first year (via Tubefilter). Oh, and his podcast Implausible also brings in some bucks.

Having found success early in his teenage years, Logan Paul also made the smart decision to start investing. According to Crunchbase, some of his investments include, Metaphysic, an AI company focused on content creation; Whatnot, a livestreaming platform and marketplace; Lolli, an app rewarding shoppers with Bitcoin; Goldin Auctions, a trading platform for collectibles and memorabilia; and Heap, a social networking site.

Most of Logan Paul’s riches are now coming from his boxing and wrestling career, but don’t forget he once also appeared in films like The Thinning (2016), Where’s the Money (2017), Valley Girl (2020), and more. Nevertheless, the transition to professional sports has only pushed his fame and money to new heights.