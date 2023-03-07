Jake Paul has been in the public eye for quite some time now, and not always for the right reasons. The controversial YouTube personality and actor really has run the gauntlet when it comes to careers, going from social media influencer and prankster to his newest obsession: fighting. All while raking in the big bucks.

Paul’s fledgling boxing career only consists of eight bouts, one of which was an amateur fight against fellow YouTube star Deji. He also recently announced he’s going to be moving into MMA, which has led many to speculate his last fight against Tommy Fury may have been his final foray into boxing, even though there was a rematch clause attached to the matchup. So, with the controversial content creator potentially hanging up his gloves, what is Jake Paul’s boxing record?

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Jake Paul’s boxing record currently stands at seven wins and one loss, although one of those wins was in an amateur bout, which usually doesn’t count when discussing professional records. Additionally, Paul’s singular loss is against the only professional boxer he faced, Tommy Fury, with his other matches being against former athletes from different sports, such as basketball and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). These other athletes were also often retired, or at the end of their careers.

His first boxing bout was in 2018, when he got in the ring with fellow social media personality Deji. The fight was the undercard match for the rumble between Jake’s older brother Logan and fellow social media personality KSI. While Logan hasn’t fought again since, Jake clearly caught the boxing bug, and has been competing in the ring relatively regularly since that first match.

Four of Paul’s six professional wins and his one and only amateur win came by knockout or stoppage, with the other two professional victories coming via a combination of split and unanimous decision. His one professional loss was also by split decision.

Although he now seems to be focusing on MMA, after his first professional win Paul was effusive about his love of boxing, stating: “I caught the boxing bug, I put the work in and I’m in love with this sport.”

Who has Jake Paul fought?

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images

Deji (2018) – amateur

In what some billed “the battle of the little brothers,” Paul took on KSI’s younger brother Deji before their older siblings faced off in a fight that allegedly fetched them tens of millions of dollars. What the fight lacked in quality, it made up for in terms of entertainment, with Paul even receiving a bloody nose. However, he was too much for Deji, with the referee stopping the fight in the fifth round. Paul’s older brother Logan later lost to KSI, which signaled the end of the older Paul’s boxing career, while Jake’s was just beginning.

AnEsonGib (2020)

Back in the heady days of January 2020, before Covid hit and the world shut down, Paul took on FIFA streamer AnEsonGib. Gib, a friend of KSI, had won his previous two matches, so many were shocked by just how quickly Paul managed to blow him away, wrapping up the fight in the very first round after landing some seriously menacing hits.

The fight was so short that for many it wasn’t even the highlight of the evening. That came afterwards, when Paul called out KSI, who is friends with Gib and had been watching from the audience. The two shared some heated words and a promise to fight, although that bout is yet to happen.

Nate Robinson (2020)

Paul’s second professional fight took place nine months later, when he squared up against former NBA star Nate Robinson. Robinson, a point guard who is known for his love of other sports, had been out of the big leagues for nearly half a decade at that point, but was still in pretty good shape, so it looked all set to be a scintillating fight. The excitement was doubled as this fight was the undercard for a battle between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. The fact it also took place in the heart of global lockdowns also added to the hype.

However, the fight ended up being pretty underwhelming. While Robinson showed he still maintained the athleticism that allowed him to be such an effective point guard in the NBA for so many years, his lack of technique and over eagerness meant Paul toyed with him for most of the first round, rolling away from his sloppy punches with ease while landing a few counter jabs of his own, before eventually knocking him down. Robinson tried his hardest to get back up, but it was all over in the second round after a brutal KO.

Ben Askren (2021)

For his third professional fight, Paul finally went up against someone with ring experience, albeit in a different sport. His bout with Ben Askren took place in Atlanta, and although the former grappler had been retired from fighting for two years, many expected it to be a close matchup. Unsurprisingly, there was a lot of bravado and big bets going on, with UFC head Dana White claiming he’d bet one million dollars on Askren winning, while rap legend Snoop Dogg said he would bet twice that on a Paul win.

The match itself was over incredibly quickly. Askren, despite his clear fighting pedigree, was mostly known for his grappling and had also had a hip replacement in the months leading up to the fight. One minute and 59 seconds in, the referee stopped the match as Askren looked unsteady on his feet, meaning Paul maintained his one hundred percent stoppage record.

Jake Paul reveals what Tommy Fury told him after their fight 🤝❤ pic.twitter.com/XKLLphsY5g — XcellentMMA (@XcellentMMA) February 27, 2023

Tyler Woodley (2021)

Paul’s next fight was yet another step up for the media personality as he took on ex UFC welterweight champion Tyler Woodley. The former MMA star had defended his title four times between 2016 and 2019, and was still in great physical shape, so everything pointed towards a really competitive fight. The two also got into the boxing art of trash talk, with Woodley even offering to get the words “I Love Jake Paul” tattooed on himself if he lost.

For once, predictions of a solid contest were on the money, with the fight going the entire eight rounds. Paul eventually came out victorious after a split decision from the judges, with one of the three scoring the fight 77-75 in Woodley’s favor, but the other two scoring it 77-75 and 78-74 in favor of Paul. Woodley was the first boxer to take Paul beyond two rounds, showing that the media personality had added stamina to his ever improving technique.

Paul promised Woodley they would fight again if he got the tattoo as per their wager. Woodley followed through on the bet, having the words inked on his middle finger. Paul, however, instead called out Tommy Fury for his next bout. It was no problem for Woodley, though, with the former MMA fighter getting his rematch a short while later.

Tyler Woodley 2 (2021)

Just two months after their first match, Woodley and Paul again faced off in the ring when Tommy Fury had to pull out of his fight against Paul thanks to a last minute injury. Woodley, still smarting from his loss, was keen to get some revenge. The bout took place in Florida this time.

This fight was much less even than the previous one, with an ever improving Paul managing to win via KO in the sixth round, cementing his reputation as a boxer and settling the debate with Woodley once and for all.

Anderson Silva (2022)

After taking some time to recover, Paul stepped into the ring with his most talented opponent yet: former MMA superstar Anderson Silva. While Silva was long retired from UFC, unlike Paul’s other fights he had some recent boxing experience, adding a bit of extra flavor to the fight in Phoenix.

Paul had grown increasingly confident of his abilities, and while he made sure to talk about how much he had loved watching Silva fight while growing up in Cleveland, he predicted that he’d win by stoppage or KO. Silva, however, had other ideas. The former champion dug deep and managed to hold his own against the younger, more experienced Paul, going the entire eight rounds and eventually losing by unanimous decision. The judges scores were 77–74, 78–73, and 78–73, showing that while Silva had put up a good fight, the bout was still pretty one sided.

Tommy Fury (2023)

After countless issues and some unfortunate delays, Paul finally managed to secure a fight against Tommy Fury. The younger half brother of controversial world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Tommy was by far the most accomplished fighter Paul had faced in his career, even with the nine month break Fury took from boxing to be a contestant on reality television show Love Island.

The fight took place in February 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The technical quality was relatively high, especially compared to some of Paul’s previous bouts, and the match went the distance. Fury was eventually awarded the tie by split decision, with two of three judges recording scores of 76-73 to Fury, while the third gave it to Paul with a score of 75-74. While Paul was disappointed with the result, both boxers made an absolute killing in terms of earnings. Paul also had a rematch clause in his fight contract, which means we could very well see the pair take to the ring again, although nothing has been confirmed by either camp.