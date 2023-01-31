Jake Paul’s latest jab at Tommy Fury has the whole internet outraged as a line is crossed

The younger Paul brother is once again courting controversy.

Jake and Logan Paul entered broad public consciousness as problematic figures, after Logan’s infamous “Suicide Forest” video went starkly viral back in 2017, and they’ve never really left those roots behind. Logan continues to stir up drama and internet celebrity beefs via his podcast, “Impaulsive,” even as his younger brother works to establish himself as a legitimate pro boxer. His record speaks for itself, but Jake Paul‘s tendency toward drama continues to get him in hot water, even as he rests easy on six wins and zero losses as the boxing world’s “Problem Child.”

The latest Paul blunder saw Jake leave a poorly-timed jab on the Instagram page of his upcoming competitor Tommy Fury’s wife. Molly-Mae Hague recently updated her followers with the announcement of she and Fury’s first child, via a charming post of the happy family on Jan. 29. The post shows the trio in a hospital room, presumably just following the birth of their newest member. The announcement is simply captioned with the baby’s birth date — 23/01/23 — and a white heart, but its simple heartwarming nature wasn’t enough to drive Paul away.

Paul chose exactly the wrong moment to hype he and Fury’s fight, by posting a comment on the couple’s birth announcement. He added a note, amongst an array of well-wishes and congratulations, claiming that the infant was born “just in time to watch your dad get knocked out.”

Paul’s deeply inappropriate timing quickly sparked backlash, prompting commenters to drag the 26-year-old. Conversation below a screenshot of the Instagram comment —shared by TalkSPORT.com’s Michael Benson — tears into Paul for his insensitivity, and predict an embarrassing loss to Fury.

Not even funny, dude is going to far going after his wife and kids. — Leo Lira Anderson (@peapeapoopoop) January 30, 2023

There’s lacking class & then there’s this….. — Silverfang2021 – Official. (@Silverfang2021) January 30, 2023

Poor taste, there’s a time and place — Dan (@Danlarr92) January 30, 2023

Despite varied opinions on the boxers themselves, few people seem to be in Paul’s corner on this issue. His decision to sour a birth announcement with smack talk is broadly considered tasteless, and few people are willing to give the YouTuber a pass.

Given Paul’s reputation, the backlash likely won’t register much, but hopefully it will prevent similarly-timed faux pas in the future. Known for his smack talk in the lead up to a fight, Paul was clearly just sticking to his brand, but there’s a time and a place.