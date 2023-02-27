Drake’s $400,000 betting loss makes Jake Paul the latest victim of ‘The Drake Curse’

If you need a prime example of the risks of gambling, Drake may be the one. The music artist took a huge gamble during the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury boxing match and ended up with a huge loss. At the same time, this gamble may have caused Paul to be the next victim of ‘The Drake Curse.’

The rapper shared on Instagram that he bet $400,000 that Paul would win the match and that there would be an estimated payout of $1,440,000. Unfortunately, the odds were definitely not in his favor after Fury won the match due to a split decision. Drake has not yet commented on his loss.

It makes sense why Drake would bet this large sum of money on Paul; he’s a decent fighter despite his controversies. Paul won six professional boxing matches in a row, mostly through knockout. He has faced a variety of opponents such as mixed martial artist Anderson Silva, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (twice), and former basketball player Nate Robinson, just to name a few. His first win (and knockout) was during the 2018 KSI vs Logan Paul YouTuber boxing match, against KSI’s brother Deji.

While Drake hasn’t spoken about his loss, Paul was asked during a press conference if he heard of the rapper’s large gamble for his win and if he thinks he was one of Drake’s many victims of his curse. The YouTuber laughed and jokingly said that “it was Drake’s fault.” Fortunately, Paul has no animosity towards the rapper and believes that “$400,000 is nothing to him,” which kinda makes sense considering his net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $250 million. At the same time, the rapper has continued to gamble (and lose) in multiple sporting events, according to 90min.

Jake Paul reacts to Drake losing a $400,000 bet on him to beat Tommy Fury… pic.twitter.com/Vz54CyDTji — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 27, 2023

Perhaps Drake should have paid attention to Fury’s boxing record. The season five Love Island runner-up remains undefeated and his match with Paul marks his ninth win. Out of his total wins, only four were made by knockout and the rest were decisions. Interestingly, both Paul and Fury started their boxing careers in the same year.

Paul’s fight against Fury marks the influencer’s first loss in professional boxing, lasting five out of six rounds.