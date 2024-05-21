Olivia Munn has enjoyed an illustrious career in Hollywood, with a credits list that includes blockbusters like X-Men: Apocalypse and Iron Man 2 as well as beloved sitcoms like New Girl.

With such star power, attention has naturally turned to the actress’ personal life, particularly her equally starry list of former boyfriends. Among others, Munn has in the past been linked to Glee’s Matthew Morrison and Justin Timberlake, though the latter singer has denied those rumors.

Munn’s more official past relationships have been with Chris Pine, whom she dated for about five months in 2010, and One Tree Hill’s Bryan Greenberg, whom she dated for about two years beginning in 2007.

The actress has also dated two athletes — footballer Aaron Rodgers and hockey player Brad Rogers — as well as businessman Tucker Roberts. These are all just footnotes in her romantic story, however, since Munn has now been in a relationship that looks to go the distance (it’s Hollywood, though, so don’t count on it).

Who is Olivia Munn married to?

While they are currently unmarried, actress Olivia Munn has been in a long-term relationship with John Mulaney for three years. Munn first started dating Mulaney — a stand-up comedian, writer and actor — in May, 2021. The couple announced in September of that same year that they were expecting their first child, baby boy Malcolm, who was born in November, 2021.

While they now share a child together — and have spoken about further growing their family — Munn and Mulaney’s connection dates back to 2015, when the actress met the Saturday Night Live alum at the wedding of a mutual friend. She spoke with HuffPost that year about being a huge fan of Mulaney, and interacting with both him and his former wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler.

Munn said she “kept going up to him at the wedding,” and even invited Mulaney and his then-fiancée to dinner. Later, in 2020, Munn sent her well-wishes to Mulaney on social media as he entered treatment for drug and alcohol addiction, a year before their relationship was confirmed in 2021. After being spotted at various outings together, Mulaney revealed on Late Night With Seth Meyers that the couple were expecting their first child.

Since then, Munn and Mulaney have appeared to be going strong — regularly sharing affectionate posts for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day — though sources have revealed they aren’t in a rush to get married. The pair’s most recent show of support arrived in March, 2024 when Munn revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Sending well-wishes in the comments section, Mulaney wrote: “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you.” Call me a hopeless romantic, but I see this being a power couple that sticks.

