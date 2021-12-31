Take a look at Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s weird baby photo

Storied celebrity couple John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have a cute new baby, and it seems they weren’t quite ready to let go of having a bun in the oven, if their recent baby photos are an indicator.

For the initial announcement, the couple avoided one typical celebrity route of professional photos sold to a celeb magazine. Instead, Munn shared a tender, candid picture of the baby five days ago. That adorable picture is below, but since then, things have gotten stranger.

On Dec. 30 she shared…less traditional… photos of the couple’s newborn.

Munn, who was making Bánh Bao (Vietnamese steamed pork buns) with her family, decided to use the cooking apparatus as a prop.

“Mom’s practicing her Bánh bao for New Year’s dinner and wanted to show it off,” one story said.

In a subsequent story, we see the baby in the pot with Mulaney holding him up with the caption “LOL Daddy’s new Bánh bao.”

The next story is a closeup of the baby. “Adora-Bao,” the caption reads. The couple’s son, named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, was born on Nov. 24.

Instagram

Munn and Mulaney started dating earlier this year. He was married to Tendler for seven years and the couple divorced in July. Dating rumors with Munn started in June. Munn announced her pregnancy in September.

Last month, Munn expressed some trepidation at welcoming a new life into the world.

“I feel good. l feel scared. I feel nervous, and I’m excited,” she said through video chat on Today. “I feel every day the feelings are just rotating through. I just don’t know how many of each item I need. Like, how many blankets does a baby need? I wish somebody could just tell me.”