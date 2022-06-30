Logan Paul signs contract, officially joins WWE

Social media star Logan Paul has taken the next logical step in his career by officially joining World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Paul recently impressed the managers of the organization when he participated in a tag team match with former reality TV star The Miz (Michael Mizanin) at Wrestlemania 38, and he did well enough that the organization wants to bring him on and make him a full-fledged superstar.

The Miz said Paul was an “absolute natural” in the ring. Paul’s wrestling name is The Maverick.

TMZ is reporting that Paul is going to be involved with multiple events throughout the year and that the organization is going to really push him and try to make him a huge star. Paul was actually a wrestler in high school, so the move is a natural extension of a sports-forward career.

Recently, he went head to head with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match, and then accused the retired boxer of not paying him. He also has a knack for getting attention on social media and is one of the most popular social media stars of all time.

While he was signing the contract, Paul said he wanted to get his revenge against The Miz, setting up a showdown at SummerSlam on July 30th. He even wrote “Coming 4 U @TheMiz” on the back of his contract. Paul took a photo with the statue of Andre The Giant at the WWE HQ, and he also took a tour of the building, according to Wrestling Inc.

WWE is going through its own growing pains, with WWE mainstay Vince McMahon stepping down from the business side of the organization over a sexual misconduct incident.