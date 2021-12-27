YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul took to Instagram to accuse promoter and retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of not paying him for their exhibition match earlier this year.

Over an edited picture of the boxer taken on a recent trip to Russia — with Mayweather’s outfit digitally altered from one that already drew viral attention for its footwear — Paul writes “Pay me my Money u f***ing corny weasel of a human.” He even @’s the boxer.

Screenshots of the since expired story have been reposted online, including via the @fightlounge_ Twitter account, which alleged, “Apparently Floyd Mayweather still owes Logan Paul money from there (sic) fight back in June 2021.”

Apparently Floyd Mayweather still owes Logan Paul money from there fight back in June 2021. pic.twitter.com/jYZApotEoz — Mr. YouTube Boxing SZN (@fightlounge_) December 24, 2021

While the fight was one of the retired Mayweather’s last bouts in the ring, it was one of his opponent’s first. Paul’s nascent boxing career began in 2019 in a white-collar match against fellow YouTube celebrity KSI. A year later, a rematch with KSI became his first professional match-up — and it was a loss.

Nevertheless, Paul’s celebrity managed to score him a bout against the former five-division world champion. The exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 6 ended in a draw that left viewers curious over how the 0-1 Paul withstood the 50–0 Mayweather. Paul himself had doubts, saying “I’m going to go home thinking, ‘Did Floyd let me survive?’” in a post-match interview.

Their match reportedly sold more than one million pay-per-view buys.

Paul hasn’t had a fight since, though there’s been plenty of talk about potential matchups with other famous heavy hitters including Mike Tyson and Anderson Silva.