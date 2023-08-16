‘Talk to Me’ directors go full WWE during Logan Paul podcast

It’s no secret that Talk to Me filmmakers and YouTube stars RackaRacka are friends with WWE star Logan Paul. To celebrate the success of their indie horror film, the duo showcased that they could take on the wrestler in his own game.

After four years since their first appearance, Danny and Michael Philippou returned to the Impaulsive podcast to talk about their latest movie, while also joking about how they’re now part of the “big leagues.” In the middle of the episode, the boys began to roughhouse on set, with Paul and his co-host, Mike Majlak, getting caught in the middle of the fight.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt, and the podcast hosts were both shocked and entertained. The Philippou Brothers apologized to A24 for “being unprofessional.” Interestingly, their stunt led to Majlak telling the siblings that they’re going to return in another episode this year, during the show’s 2023 End of year review.

“Do you want to know what’s crazy? You guys have now been on two Impaulsives in 2023 because you just made the best of 2023 year-end review… So good job A24, you should be happy about that”.

Paul asked them why they didn’t join the WWE, to which Danny replied, “I don’t think we would nail that.” However, both podcast hosts believed that the Philippou brothers have potential, as they didn’t expect that this crazy fight would happen on set. Many people also agreed that filmmakers should be signed up after the clip of the fight made its way to social media.

Get RackaRacka WWE contracts 😳🤣 pic.twitter.com/XlA0hGHTje — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 15, 2023

Before the release of Talk To Me, the Philippou siblings were known for their stunts and VFX videos. Unfortunately, this led to their content getting demonetized due to the changes made on the platform. Throughout their press tour, the brothers sometimes showcased their violent stunts in front of cameras, leading to many having the same reaction.

Perhaps there is a chance that an official bout could happen, since the brothers expressed interest in facing Paul in a future WrestleMania. Michael mentioned that the wrestler has their number, so if the people in charge want to invite these filmmakers to the ring, they know who to call.