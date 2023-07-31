‘Talk to Me’ has impressive $10 million opening, tailing A24’s ‘Hereditary’

Fresh-faced directors Danny and Michael Philippou have reached box office success following the public release of their debut film, Talk to Me. This indie horror movie not only surpassed box office predictions but it is also now A24’s second-biggest movie debut.

Talk To Me earned over $10 million during its domestic opening and earned itself an average audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Deadline, Talk To Me was A24’s best debut since 2018’s Hereditary, which made $3.5 million more. It ranked sixth at the domestic box office over the weekend.

Talk to Me is the debut film of The Philippou Brothers, also known as RackaRacka — a pair of Australian online content creators known for viral stunts and visual effects. This indie horror blockbuster made its debut during the Adelaide Film Festival before its world premiere at Sundance. Since then, the directing duo have been reached out to by multiple studios, including DC and Marvel.

It was revealed back in April that horror isn’t the only genre that these directors will be dipping their toes into. The Philippou Brothers had talks with Legendary Entertainment to potentially direct a Street Fighter movie. It was rumored that the duo scored a “low- to mid-seven-figure deal,” and it’s still unknown if the two directors accepted the project.

Talk to Me is an indie horror film about a group of teenagers who communicate with the dead through the use of an embalmed hand. The film was acquired by A24 following its Sundance premiere and currently holds the title of the highest-rated horror movie in 2023.

If you want to catch this successful indie horror flick for yourself, Talk to Me is now showing in theaters.