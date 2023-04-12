YouTuber brothers claim they turned down offer to direct DC project

Danny and Michael Philippou, also known as RackaRacka on YouTube, have revealed that they once rejected an offer to direct a DC film. The popular Australian brothers, known for their pranks, mature content, and the iconic “FBI Open up raid” meme stated that they chose not to work on a DCU project but were looking forward to what the future holds for Warner Bros.

During a now-private live stream, RackaRacka shared some details about the DC meeting the two had. The brothers were offered a project for them to direct. Unfortunately, they rejected the offer as they want to focus on original content for the time being. They did wish the best of luck to James Gunn and the rest of DC and might reconsider in the future.

“They offered us a project but we decided not to go forward at the moment, we wanted to focus on our original material for the time being”

It’s currently unknown which DC superhero the Australian duo was offered. But it makes sense why they felt like rejecting the offer was the right decision. The DCU is currently in shambles and is about to have its timeline rebooted in The Flash. At the same time, the brothers just started their debut as independent horror filmmakers after a very long YouTube career.

The two were crew members for the 2014 psychological horror film, The Babadook. And in 2022 the two released their debut horror film, titled Talk to Me. The film first premiered at the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival, then made its international debut at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Thanks to A24, the horror flick will make its way to US theaters in July 2023.

Perhaps if the DCU is stable enough for it to compete with Marvel, a horror-themed or stunt/vfx-heavy DC film may be on the horizon.