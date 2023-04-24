It’s not just DC, Marvel also wants a piece of RackaRacka

As the superhero fatigue seems to be increasing thanks to the poor and mediocre reception the genre has had in recent years, it seems like the industry is looking towards YouTubers to revive the scene. One half of RackaRacka and Talk to Me director, Danny Philippou has accidentally revealed that it’s not just DC that’s after him and his brother — Marvel Studios also has eyes on the YouTuber duo.

Philippou appeared on the Talk to Me showcase panel at SUPANOVA Comic Con & Gaming convention in Melbourne, Australia over the weekend, where he accidentally let it slip that Marvel Studios also extended him and his brother an offer to work in their cinematic universe. The director was asked if he and his brother Michael would become the next directing duo following the success of the Russo and Duffer Brothers, and that’s when the information accidentally slipped off his tongue.

“We’ve had offers from both… oh shit we’re not allowed to talk about it. Sorry about that. “I forget how big those things are. I answered a question about it on a Q&A and there were articles about it. And I was like “oh shit, I should have shut the fuck up and not said anything.” But yeah, we’ve had offers from both.”

The director was asked if he had to choose between the two superhero universes and that in a hypothetical scenario where both Marvel and DC both want him in their next project, who would he pick? The director was hesitant to respond since he wasn’t really allowed to talk about these negotiations. In the end, he gave a safe answer that shouldn’t break NDAs.

“I want to play in my own universe.”

While Philippou didn’t reveal which Marvel or DC project he was offered, he exclusively told We Got This Covered in a one-on-one interview before the panel that there is “one big property” that he and his brother are interested and that they’re both still in talks if that project is a go. Details about that property remain secret for the time being due to negotiations.

“Yeah, we’ve had a whole bunch of studio offers and I think there is one big property that we really wanna do. We’re talking with them right now.”

If you want to get a taste of what these brothers can do, Talk to Me will hit U.S. theaters on July 28, 2023. This horror film made its debut in Australia during the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival before its global release at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Talk To Me currently has a 97 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, so perhaps a new generation of directors is what big studios such as Marvel and DC need to get people excited about the genre once more.