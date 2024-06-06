How do you apply to be on Mr. Beast’s ‘Beast Games?’

One of the world’s most famous YouTubers is looking for thousands of hopefuls to compete for a spot on Beast Games — so, how do you apply for Mr. Beast’s upcoming reality competition show?

In March, Mr. Beast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) and Amazon MGM Studios announced a partnership to bring the concept to Prime Video. The 25-year-old will serve as the show’s executive producer and host. Not much is known about Mr. Beast’s first foray into the traditional reality TV sphere except that $5 million will be up for grabs as a grand prize.

Per the release, 1,000 players will be selected to battle for the multi-million dollar payday, and one of them could be you! So, how do you apply? There’s only one way to do it, through the official Beast Games website.

There are several eligibility requirements a hopeful must check off to be selected for the inaugural season. Yu must be a U.S. citizen or someone from another country who can obtain immigration status or a visa running from July 1, 2024, through October 31, 2025, and possibly longer. Contestants must be 18 or older and have a valid passport through April 30, 2025.

If chosen, you must be available from late June until the end of September with the caveat that “the dates may change.” Judging by the U.S. requirements, filming will likely take place there.

There are many other requirements, so check out Beast Games’ website to see if you qualify.

The application

There are two components: a video and photographs. Applicants must film a one-minute video of themselves. The website gives suggested topics to cover, like your name, age, and occupation, as well as what you would do with the multi-million-dollar check and why you want to be a part of Beast Games. A selfie and a full-length photo of yourself must also be provided.

Mr. Beast’s success on YouTube is impressive with over 270 million subscribers on his main channel alone. His content centers around high-stakes competitions and he’ll bring his experience to Prime Video. In the press release, Donaldson shared that fans can expect Beast Games to have similar themes they know and love.

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” MrBeast said. “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

A release date has yet to be shared for Beast Games season 1.

