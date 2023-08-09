Who is KSI, why is he famous, and how did he become so rich?

In the modern-day age of technology wizards, up-and-coming Hollywood stars, and recognizable celebrity YouTubers, it would certainly prove difficult to try and find anybody who isn’t familiar with the name KSI. As ever-popular as they come, KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, is a renowned YouTuber, rapper, boxer, and entrepreneur who has undoubtedly made a huge name for himself in the realm of internet personalities and highly recognizable figures.

As of October 2022, KSI boasts an astounding 41 million subscribers on YouTube and over 10 billion views in total across all 3 of his channels on the platform. As jaw-dropping and surely impressive as his internet success has proven to be, many folks out there have continued to wonder exactly how KSI got famous and what made him so rich. The answers are quite straightforward, truthfully, but we’ll still fully explore the precise reasons.

Why is KSI famous?

Image via Sidemen/YouTube

Much like many other YouTubers out there, KSI found interest in becoming an internet megastar when he was young. And when you have such an intriguing personality that helps to attract a larger audience, it should hardly come as a surprise that KSI catapulted into mainstream stardom the more popular he became on the internet.

As previously mentioned, he is undoubtedly famous due to his large following on YouTube, with his first channel initially starting in 2009 where he uploaded gaming commentary videos of himself playing various games from the sought-after FIFA series. In the years following, KSI began to shift towards more vlog style and comedy/prank videos — which certainly skyrocketed his popularity and revenue as an acclaimed YouTuber.

How did KSI become so rich?

Screengrab via YouTube/Logan Paul

As intriguing as KSI’s list of accomplishments in YouTube and gaming are, it’s definitely worth noting that a large majority of KSI’s revenue and rich, lavish lifestyle has come from his involvement in various companies and businesses about products. As it stands, KSI is currently the CEO of Misfits Boxing and personally still performs as a boxer alongside his YouTube career.

On the topic of YouTube, KSI is also a co-owner of Prime Hydration with fellow YouTuber, friend, and business partner Logan Paul. The aforementioned company specializes in producing sports and energy drinks with a variety of flavors and far less sugar than other similar beverages.

Along with ventures into energy drinks and boxing, KSI is also a co-owner of XIX Vodka and an up-and-coming restaurant chain by the name of Sides. So if you’re ever wondering why KSI is now worth up to $27 million, then the plethora of product endorsements and pieces of co-ownership should answer all those questions.