What is the Prime drink brand? Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration and Prime Energy drinks, explained

If you’re not following the right people online, the recent hype surrounding Prime drinks is confusing. The product seemingly came out of nowhere, with many people instantly clamoring for Prime the second it hit store shelves across the globe. But what actually is Prime, and how does it link to infamous internet celebrities Logan Paul and KSI?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is Prime?

Prime is a drinks company. It offers two main product lines, called Hydration and Energy. Hydration is Prime’s take on the classic sports drink, designed to rehydrate you after a long workout or other moments of physical exertion.

The site boasts that the Hydration drinks feature 10% coconut water, BCAA for muscle recovery, B vitamins, antioxidants, and electrolytes. And this drink is currently offered in Strawberry Watermelon, Meta Moon, Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Grape, and Orange flavors.

Prime’s Energy line is Prime’s take on the classic energy drink. The site says that Prime Energy drinks contain 200 mg of caffeine, zero sugar, and 300mg of electrolytes. The site also notes that the energy drinks are vegan. This line comes in Strawberry Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Orange Mango, and Lemon Lime flavors.

How are Logan Paul and KSI involved?

Infamous internet celebrities Logan Paul and KSI are the faces of Prime. The Prime website features a message from the pair explaining their mission statement and reasons for founding the company.

“We created PRIME to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function. ​ We dropped our first product, PRIME Hydration in 2022 and since then, we’ve continued to work countless hours to expand in retailers, reach new markets, and formulate new products we know you’ll love. ​ We’ve been humbled by the process of creating a real brand & surpassing some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. As underdogs, we always cherish the opportunity to show the world what’s possible. ​ Now that we’re both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit.”

However, they are not actually the owners of the company. Prime is owned by Congo Brands, a company that says it is “at the epicenter of where consumer demand meets product development. E-commerce becomes the laboratory for consumer feedback and serves as a data pool for future retail endeavors.” It should be noted that Congo Brands also owns 3D energy drinks, the brand promoted by YouTuber Christian Guzman, as well as social media star Katy Hearn’s line of supplement drinks, called AlaniNutrition.

So while both Logan Paul and KSI have a stake in the company, it is not a controlling stake. So, while they are the faces of the brand, it isn’t something they are totally in control of.