One of YouTube’s biggest stars, MrBeast, is absolutely rolling in cash.

Jimmy Donaldson rose to prominence on the platform in the mid-2010s with his 2017 “counting to 100,000” leading the surge into consistent virality. The years since have seen MrBeast become one of the video-sharing platform’s biggest stars, collecting 94 million subscribers and raking in more than 15 billion total views on his YouTube channel.

MrBeast earned the title of “YouTube’s biggest philanthropist” after the now-23-year-old donated more than $1 million earned from the various stunts and funny scenarios shared to his YouTube channel. He has since staged a number of competitions and charity drives that have seen hundreds of thousands of dollars pass hands.

Despite several controversies over the years, MrBeast remains a steadfast presence among YouTube’s elite. His efforts rake in huge amounts of money, most of which is then typically rerouted to charities. Here’s what the popular YouTuber is worth after all his donations to charity.

MrBeast’s net worth

MrBeast/YouTube

Through years of contributions to YouTube, MrBeast has accumulated a net worth of more than $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site notes that most of MrBeast’s accumulated wealth comes from ad revenue, sponsorships, and merchandise from his YouTube channel. Through ad revenue alone, the 23-year-old pulls in several million for a handful of videos and adds to this with several million more from sponsorships and merch sales. From merchandise sales alone, MrBeast pulls in around $174 thousand a day, according to Celebrity Net Worth, all of which adds to his other sources of income.

The award-winning content creator generates a combined $3 million, approximately, on a monthly basis from his various YouTube channels. He’s pumped a good amount of this money into his charitable efforts, like Team Trees, but keeps hold of enough to pursue a number of business pursuits. Less than a quarter of a century into this life, he’s already launched a clothing line and even has a burger named after him. In 2021, he was named YouTube’s highest-paid star, edging out 10-year-old Ryan Kaji, who’d maintained his position at the top for several years. But does this impressive title make him the richest man on YouTube?

Is MrBeast the richest YouTuber?

MrBeast/YouTube

MrBeast is exceedingly wealthy for his age, but doesn’t quite rise to the rank of YouTube’s richest creator. That title goes to controversial makeup guru Jeffree Star, whose net worth vastly outpaces MrBeast’s. Star is worth a whopping $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, weighing in at around eight times MrBeast’s net worth and topping even his closest competitor — Ryan Kaji — by around $100 million.

MrBeast’s charitable efforts are largely to blame for his lower-than-expected net worth. While he earns huge heaps of money on a yearly basis, he keeps only a small fraction of it. His net worth is only a quarter to that of Kaji, the very same creator he edged out in earnings in 2021. All that money isn’t going into Donaldson’s bank account, however, which leaves it at a much smaller — but still very impressive — number.