What is the Lunchly controversy?

In Sept. 2024, YouTubers Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, Logan Paul, and Olajide Olatunji aka KSI launched Lunchly, a snack box geared toward children that is marketed as the healthier alternative to Kraft Heinz’s Lunchables. Although some were excited about the trio’s new venture, many were critical of the marketing tactics used as well as the real nutritional value of Lunchly.

Each meal kit consists of products created by the YouTubers, including a bottle of Prime, the drink Paul and KSI launched in 2022; a Feastables bar, a chocolate bar MrBeast released in 2022; and a variation of a snack (mini pizzas, tortilla chips with queso and salsa, or wheat crackers with turkey and cheddar cheese).

On Sept. 17, 2024, DramaAlert posted on X stating how YouTubers aren’t happy with Lunchly, and MrBeast replied to the post by comparing Lunchly to Lunchables, saying that Lunchly has less calories, less sugar, and more electrolytes than its competitor.

Furthermore, the YouTuber said that consuming fresh food is still the healthier option, but Lunchly is the better alternative for the millions of people who eat pre-made meals.

YouTuber DanTDM called out MrBeast, KSI, and Logan Paul

The controversy over Lunchly intensified when British YouTuber Daniel Middleton, known online as DanTDM, took to X to express his disappointment with MrBeast, KSI, and Logan Paul.

“I can’t not say anything anymore. This is selling stuff for the sake of making money, simple. How does this benefit their fans?”

DanTDM further said that the three are “selling crap to kids who don’t know better than to trust the people who are selling it to them.” KSI responded to DanTDM’s post and said that rather than complain and cry about Lunchly, DanTDM — as well as others who have criticized the product — should just not buy the product if they don’t like it.

Paul also responded to DanTDM by writing, “You don’t say anything when Lunchables faces bans for allegedly containing LEAD but when we create a better version, you’re upset? Then don’t eat it.”

Doctor Mike weighs in on the Lunchly controversy

One of those who reacted to Lunchly is licensed physician and YouTuber Doctor Mike, who analyzed Lunchly’s claims about being the healthier and better option over Lunchables. To start, Doctor Mike said that generally, meal kits may be convenient and tasty, but “their nutritional value is just not good.”

He also talked about the marketing of Lunchly and how it compared nutrition facts against Lunchables, which the doctor said is “cringe.” When he broke down each component of the two products, Doctor Mike said that it’s fair to say that Lunchly is a “healthier” product “but honestly, probably more so as a marketing tactic.”

Doctor Mike also pointed out an important factor that many haven’t noticed, which is the recommended caloric intake for kids for lunch. Per USDA standards, kids’ lunch meals should contain 625 calories. Lunchly meal kits only have 230 and 360 calories, depending on the variant, which means consuming one meal kit wouldn’t give kids the sufficient energy they need.

Some might say that eating two Lunchly kits solves this, but it also poses a problem as the sodium content significantly increases. “They’d be undereating calories or overeating sodium,” the physician said.

While Doctor Mike said some of the harsh statements against MrBeast, KSI, and Paul seem unfair, he also thinks that if they were truly interested in providing a better and healthier product for children, they should have at least followed USDA standards in creating Lunchly.

