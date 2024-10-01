Logan Paul and Nina Agdal’s relationship timeline, explained

YouTuber and wrestler Logan Paul has been involved in multiple controversies since he became an online sensation in 2014. His reputation took a hit in 2017 when he posted a vlog in Japan’s suicide forest, he was called out for tasering dead rats the following year, and he also failed to launch Crypto Zoo — an NFT-based game that many people invested in.

In 2022, Paul again became the subject of headlines, but not in a negative light. Instead, fans were able to catch a glimpse of the YouTuber’s love life with Nina Agdal, a Danish model known for appearing in Sports Illustrated.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal’s whirlwind romance

Paul and Agdal first met at an event in New York in 2022. Agdal recalled the moment in an interview with The Daily Front Row, where she said she’s happy with her new beau. “I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him,” she said. Paul joined Agdal and her friends for drinks, and the two had an instant connection, with the model saying she felt she had known Paul for years despite having just met.

That same year, the two were spotted going on dates in different locations, and it was in Dec. 2022 when they confirmed their relationship to the public via social media. Paul posted Instagram photos of him and Agdal with the caption, “Lucky me,” and Agdal did the same a few weeks later and wrote, “2022, the beginning of me and you.” They often share photos of themselves all loved up on their respective social media accounts, and Paul has been vocal about her love for Agdal and how she’s changed his life.

They are engaged and have a child together

On July 9, 2023, Paul shared that he and Agdal were engaged just a little over a year after they started dating. Paul went down on one knee and proposed to his model girlfriend against the stunning backdrop of Lake Como in Italy. The intimate moment was posted on Paul’s Instagram with the caption, “Engaged to my best friend.” He also posted a video of the engagement on his YouTube channel where he said he had been waiting for the day to ask Agdal to marry him, and he knew she was the woman for him just 12 hours after their first meeting.

In April 2024, the couple shared that they were expecting their first child, and a couple of weeks later, they had a wrestling-themed gender reveal party where they found out that they were having a baby girl. On Sept. 30, 2024, Paul revealed that Agdal had given birth to their daughter named Esmé Agdal Paul, and she is already receiving so much love. Paul’s mother, Pam Stepnick, took to the comments section and wrote, “Thank you for bringing this little angel into our family!!! Best collab yet!!!”

