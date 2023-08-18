What is Nina Agdal’s dating history?

Last month, it was reported that Danish model Nina Agdal is engaged to YouTuber and WWE wrestler Logan Paul. The two were first spotted together in Mykonos on April 22, where they were seen kissing on the beach. She has also been featured in some of Paul’s videos.

Before this engagement, Agdal had an extensive dating history, having dated notable celebrities, actors, and musicians, just to name a few. So, before we celebrate this soon-to-be wedding, let’s take a look at the model’s past lovers.

Dan Bilzerian

Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images

Paul isn’t the first internet celebrity Agdal dated. Her first relationship was with Armenian-American poker player and influencer Dan Bilzerian, who once competed in the World Series of Poker Main Event in 2008. Unfortunately, it is unknown when or how long the two dated (via FamousFix.com) or how they broke up.

Adam Levine

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for WCRF

Maroon 5‘s lead vocalist, Adam Levine dated Agdal for a short period in 2013. According to Newsweek, he dated the Sports Illustrated model when she was 21 years old, and sources described the relationship as “fun” and “casual.” Unfortunately, it came to an end and it was reported that the model found out about it via text message.

Max George

Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Agdal dated English singer Max George from 2013 to 2014. Daily Mail reported that the two met when they both starred in a Buffalo fashion campaign. However, it was speculated that the split around the same time as George’s band, The Wanted, went on hiatus. One thing’s for certain: the two wanted different things, which led to the relationship drifting apart.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

One of Agdal’s most famous partners is Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio. The two were together for a year and were spotted all over the globe, from New York City to Cancun. People Magazine reported that the couple was getting “more serious,” and they were happy to be in each other’s presence. By May 18, 2017, the two announced that they had broken up, but would remain friends. However, sources claimed that the actor cut the cord because “he was not ready to settle down.” Agdal was 25 years old when the two parted ways, following a trend for which DiCaprio has become notoriously known for.

Jack Brinkley-Cook

Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Agdal’s relationship with Jack Brinkley-Cook was the longest compared to all the rest, lasting for four years. The two began dating in June 2017, a month after her breakup with DiCaprio. However, in 2021, Page Six reported that the two had broken up and that the model blocked the actor’s family because “she needed space.” Fortunately, there were “no hard feelings,” and Brinkley-Cook reminisced about his ex in The New York Post, stating that she was “beautiful” and “really nice and cool.”

Logan Paul

Now enters Agdal’s current fiancé. As mentioned earlier, the two were spotted together in 2022 and were seen in multiple restaurants. Paul described Agdal as someone who is “great for him” and mentioned that the two are alike. In July 2023, Paul proposed to his girlfriend in Lake Como, Italy, and she said “yes.” A date for the wedding has yet to be announced.