48-year-old Leo DiCaprio reportedly ‘not pleased’ about his reputation for dating young women

Leonardo DiCaprio kindly asks that you please stop judging his love life.

Best known for his Academy Award-nominated performances in films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Revenant, the 48-year-old actor has acquired a reputation for dating women much younger than him; a reputation, he would add, that has been poorly painted in the eyes of the media.

DiCaprio would like this to end. According to OK!, he is reportedly “not pleased” with how the media covers his personal affairs, namely his love life. Like the rest of us, he simply wants to find love. Something “real,” as he’d put it.

Whether or not he’s looking for said love in the right places is another matter entirely.

A few short weeks ago, reports surfaced that DiCaprio was dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani, putting their age difference at 29 years. This sparked uncomfortable comparisons to the age gap between actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey from HBO’s The Last of Us. The rumors were ultimately put the rest, according to People, but it highlighted once more an inescapable pattern with the actor.

Said pattern was highlighted in Aug. 2022 when, after four and a half years of dating, DiCaprio broke up with actress Camila Morrone, star of Amazon’s Daisy Jones & The Six. Coincidentally, Morrone had just turned 25. The breakup caused DiCaprio to be publicly roasted. Before long, his dating history went viral for highlighting the repeated pattern of breaking up with women after they turn 25. Morrone, for her part, was 19 when they began dating.

As of now, DiCaprio remains single, according to OK! Moreover, “he is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women.”

Rightly enough, scrutiny over one’s private affairs is never fun, and there’s empathy to be had for an endless stream of judgment getting thrown DiCaprio’s way. And sure, the media has leaned into the whole affair. That said, there’s an age-old adage too apt not to mention here — if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then, well, you don’t need us to spell the rest out for you, do you?