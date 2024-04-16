Is Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Anyone But You’ coming to Netflix?

Take a well-treaded trope and pair it with the acting stylings of Sydney Sweeney and you have yourself a hit. Such is the bedrock for the film Anyone But You starring Hollywood’s darling opposite Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell.

Loosely adapted from the Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing, the film capitalizes on the chemistry between its two leads. Sweeney plays Bea, an ex-law student who is dismayed to find an old fling, Ben (Powell), is going to the same destination wedding she is in Sydney, Australia. The two had sparks on their first date but, thanks to some miscommunication, have abandoned their romantic prospects.

The film follows typical tropes in many romantic comedies that push the two leads together. Attempting to make Ben’s ex Margaret (Charlee Fraser) jealous, the two pretend to be together only to develop real feelings for one another. One thing leads to another, and the provocative Anyone But You culminates in a classic coming together of two souls.

Releasing the vastly different films Madame Web and Anyone But You in the span of a few months and appearing on hit shows like The White Lotus and The Handmaid’s Tale, Sweeney more than proven her versatility. With Anyone But You continuing to demonstrate her meteoric rise as a movie and TV star, fans are understandably eager to know when they’ll be able to see Sweeney further shine on streaming.

Is Anyone But You on Netflix?

Anyone But You has been available to stream on VOD for some time, but soon viewers will get the opportunity to watch it on their favorite subscription platform. According to Variety, the comedy will become available on Netflix as of April 23, 2024. The film was a surprise success at the box office and ultimately did over $200 million globally, a nice surprise in the world of streaming. Theater distributors picked up the movie when it could have easily aired on a streaming platform only to be forgotten. The actress expressed her excitement to Variety about the theatrical run.

“I love the entire experience of going to a theater. I love getting your popcorn and your candy, having your group of friends. And I also like that you have to put away your phone. You have to actually live in the moment and live in that world. We are all subjected to watching stuff on our computers or our TV, and we can do multiple things at the same time without really immersing ourselves into this world, letting the outside world shut off.”

Now that the film has done its traditional run in theaters, fans are free to revisit it when it premieres on Netflix in April.

