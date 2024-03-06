‘Anyone But You’ parents guide, explained

Anyone but You has unexpectedly become the rom-com of the year, and now everyone wants an even bigger piece of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

However, even though Anyone but You has become a major commercial juggernaut, it’s still not meant for general consumption. In fact, the adult romantic comedy is rated “R.” Since it’s rare for a romantic comedy to boast such a rating, you may be wondering why that’s so.

Why is Anyone but You rated “R”?

As it stands, Anyone but You is definitely not suitable for younger audiences. The “R” rating is due to the movie’s sexual content, explicit language, and brief graphic nudity. Sex is often discussed, joked about, and implied in the movie, and is the subject of much of the comedy. The language in the movie is also very explicit, both in the use of curse words, strong language, and the discussion of explicit topics.

There are also a few implied sex scenes, as well as scenes with sexually suggestive imagery such as groping, passionate kissing, and grinding. Besides the implied sex scenes, there are scenes involving non-sexual nudity, showing both male and female bodies in various stages of undress. In one scene, the tip of a man’s penis is shown, and in another scene, a woman’s breasts are shown. Besides these graphic scenes, there are also moments with characters wearing revealing clothes, which are highlighted and commented on. Moreover, Anyone but You also contains scenes depicting casual drug and alcohol use.

Therefore, Anyone but You isn’t appropriate for people under the age of 18. Kids, tweens, and teens are not the target audience for the movie. Parents should endeavor to keep their children away from the film.