What is Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s ‘Anyone But You’ about?

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just these two?

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell; alone, their names are enough to incite palpitations and weak-in-the-knee feelings in all of us, but together? Color us twitterpated, and these two are bringing the heat in a rom-com trope we just can’t get enough of — the enemies-to-lovers storyline. Anyone But You has a tagline that promises these two are in for a wild ride as the film unfolds: they only look like the perfect couple.

So what could go wrong? Well, for these two, it’s easy to see that the answer to that is everything. They’re stunning, hilarious, and they’ve got banter that makes the chemistry between them almost palpable, but there’s something else just beneath the surface. When Sweeney’s Bea looks at Ben, there’s a deeper emotional tie and a bit of tension, like something might have scarred her in the past. For Ben, there’s a healthy dose of cynicism surrounding the idea of romance, but they come together anyway.

What exactly is bringing Bea and Ben together, and why does it feel like there’s so much story just waiting to unfold? Let’s take a look!

What is the storyline in Anyone But You?

As to be expected, Anyone But You is a rom-com that tells a story between two characters who would rather be with anyone but each other. As the teaser trailer shows, the pair must come together to be a “fake couple” for personal reasons, but ones we can all understand. At a certain age, you can begin to hear questions at friend/family gatherings regarding your relationship status, if you’re ever going to get married, etc., and if they can help one another avoid that, why not?

The official synopsis for Anyone But You reads as follows:

“After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s fiery attraction turns ice cold–until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.”

People reports that, at CinemaCon 2023, Powell and Sweeney spoke about the characters the other would be playing, and it’s evident that the tension between them will be thick enough to cut with a knife. Powell says that “Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare,” with Sweeney quickly following up that Powell comes off as a ” real a——.”

“And what better place to put a nightmare and an a—— than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?”

Will the most romantic setting imaginable be enough to bring these two together? Only time will tell, and you can see Anyone But You just in time for the holidays when it hits theaters on Dec. 22, 2023.