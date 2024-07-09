How old are Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria?

For unfortunate reasons, Alec Baldwin has been the focus of online and media attention in recent years. Yesterday, July 8, 2024, the actor attended his first court appearance. He was present for an important day, as it was decided by the judge that his role as a producer in the movie Rust would not be taken into consideration, unlike in the Hannah Gutierrez trial, marking a major win for his defense counsel.

Throughout this sad ordeal – with the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins having been tragically lost on the movie set in 2021 – Baldwin’s wife Hilaria, has been at her husband’s side supporting him, the two having recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

Hilaria Baldwin tied the knot with her spouse on June 30, 2012, a year after they first met. The couple has a large family together, with seven beautiful children, having welcomed their youngest in 2022. Baldwin had been married once before, to fellow actress Kim Basinger, with whom he had his eldest daughter, Ireland, who was born in October 1995.

How old are Alec and Hilaria Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin was born Alexander Rae Baldwin III on April 3, 1958, in Long Island, New York. At 66 years old as of 2024, he is the eldest Baldwin sibling born to Carol Newcomb and Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr.

The actor’s wife, Hilaria, was born Hillary Hayward-Thomas, only later in life adopting the name she goes by today. Her parents, Kathryn Hayward and David Thomas Jr., had her on January 6, 1984, in Boston, Massachusetts. Hilaria is 26 years younger than her husband, having turned 40 in January 2024.

With her latest post on Instagram, as seen above, Hilaria openly expressed her love and support for her husband of 12 years. She also remarks on how grateful she is for all those online who have made her Instagram page into a “supportive community,” during what is surely being a very uncertain time for their family.

