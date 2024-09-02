How old is Meatball from ‘Baddies’?

Baddies lives up to its title. The hit reality show has aired on the Zeus Network since 2021 and is the spiritual successor to Oxygen series Bad Girls Club (2006-2017). The show chronicles the interactions between several young women cohabiting while they arrange and host a series of promotional events and often features dramatic verbal and physical altercations. Season five of the show, Baddies Caribbean, is ongoing in 2024.

Recommended Videos

One of the stars of the eventful fifth season is Dayja “Meatball” Blackwell, a social media influencer who owns a clothing brand called Ain’t Nuffin.

Hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Meatball is undoubtedly entertaining on the show, as she regularly engages in altercations with fellow cast member Big Gretch, after they initially had beef online. But how old is Meatball?

Meatball’s age, confirmed

In June of 2024, Meatball was sentenced to probation, having been charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief, riot, and disorderly conduct, among other offenses, after police said she live-streamed the looting that broke out in Philadelphia following the acquittal of a police officer in 2023. News articles about the situation, including one on ABC, say she is 22 years old.

There isn’t much other truly reliable information available about the specifics of her age, but Famous Birthdays and several unofficial biographies suggest she was born on Nov. 1, 2001, meaning she’ll turn 23 in Nov. 2024.

Should you wish to, you can follow Meatball on her TikTok, Instagram, and X accounts. Her clothing brand, Ain’t Nuffin, also has a website. She has an OnlyFans account, too, but you can find that yourself.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy