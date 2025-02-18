How serious is Pope Francis’ condition and will he survive?

Pope Francis has sparked concerns for his health, following the Vatican’s announcement that the pontiff is suffering from a complex illness and has been forced to cancel multiple events. The Pope, who already made news headlines last week following his statement regarding Donald Trump’s immigration policies, is again receiving renewed attention as followers question the seriousness and extent of his current health battle.

While we already knew of Pope Francis’ recent hospitalization, the update from a Vatican spokesperson has suggested that his condition is worse than previously thought. The last time we heard news of the Pope’s health was in 2023, when he was hospitalized for three days following a bout of pneumonia. According to the Vatican spokesperson, Francis remains in “good spirits” despite his health, but how serious is the condition?

Pope Francis was hospitalized after a bout of bronchitis.

The latest news on the health of Pope Francis: "The results of the tests carried out in recent days and today have demonstrated a multi-microbial infection of the respiratory tract that has required a further change in medication. All the tests carried out to date are indicative… pic.twitter.com/mA4CGf8yli — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) February 17, 2025

The initial reason for Pope Francis’ hospitalization was a bout of bronchitis, a lung condition which he has been prone to in the past. The 88-year-old pontiff was taken to Gemelli Hospital in Rome when, after one week, his bronchitis continued to worsen. While hospitalized for bronchitis, doctors conducted further tests which — according to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni — painted a more “complex clinical picture” of the Pope’s condition. It was then revealed that Francis’ health battles had developed into a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.

The development forced a change in Pope Francis’ treatment.

Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you are accompanying me in these days. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 16, 2025

Bruni revealed that “the results of the tests carried out” on the Pope had demonstrated “a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract.” A polymicrobial infection is one caused by two or more micro-organisms and can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. The results of the tests meant that the Pope’s medical treatment had to be changed, with Bruni saying the pontiff received “further modification of the therapy” to fight his infection. While a bacterial infection can be treated with antibiotics, viral infections cannot.

Viruses usually have to run their course, but the patient can be assisted with other medicines to bring down their fever or help their body fight the infection. As for the details of that treatment, Bruni said Francis was prescribed “absolute rest” as well as a mix of unspecified medications. There was no timeframe given for the length of Francis’ hospital stay, but now at day four, it has already stretched longer than his three-day hospital visit for pneumonia back in 2023.

The Vatican said Francis’ condition is one that will “require an appropriate hospital stay.” Bruni said the Pope’s fever had “gone away” and that he is now in a stable condition.

Some appearances have been canceled, but Pope Francis is in “good spirits.”

Pope Francis will need further hospitalisation to what is being described as a "complex clinical picture." pic.twitter.com/0JoNAGJasp — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) February 17, 2025

While Pope Francis’ condition has led to the cancellation of some events — including a planned weekly audience in St Peter’s Square — he is nonetheless said to be in “good spirits.” Bruni revealed that the Pope ate breakfast and read the newspapers on the fourth morning of his hospital stay, while Reverend Gabriel Romanelli — the parish priest of the Catholic Church in Gaza — said Francis had maintained his daily video call to the church.

“We heard his voice. It’s true, it was more tired,” Romanelli told Vatican News. “But we heard his voice clearly and he listened to us.” Francis’ upkeep of his routines, where possible, as well as news of updated treatment and his stable condition, signals that recovery is on the horizon.

