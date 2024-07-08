How tall is Danny Trejo?

Danny Trejo has been a fixture in Hollywood since the ‘80s and has been credited in hundreds of movies. His most notable role is Machete, a character he portrayed in director Robert Rodriguez’s films Machete (2010) and Machete Kills (2013).

Trejo accidentally started his acting career several years after getting released from prison, and it was his intimidating features and demeanor which landed him countless acting jobs, often portraying the bad guy. In one interview, Trejo was asked how he felt about being typecast as the “mean Chicano dude with tattoos” to which he answered, “I am the mean Chicano dude with tattoos.” The actor has played bad guys on screen so many times that he holds the unofficial record of the most-killed actor with more than 60 deaths.

Danny Trejo’s height

When we picture the stereotypical bad guy in movies, we often think about a tall and imposing person with bulging muscles and rugged facial features. Add some dark clothing, perhaps a bit of leather and tattoos, and there you have it. Trejo checks almost all the boxes, except for the tall height.

According to reports, Trejo stands at 5 feet, 5 inches, though some reports say he’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall. That’s shorter than the male average height in the U.S., which is 5 feet, 9 inches. His height doesn’t take away from his presence, though. Even if he’s shorter than average, his muscular build and strong facial features make him look intimidating.

Trejo has the physique of a boxer, as he has been dabbling in the sport since he was a kid. Trejo further honed his skills in prison, which he said made him sort of a celebrity inmate. “When you get in there and everyone knows you’re a fighter they’ll match you up with all the best fighters around. I was the lightweight and welterweight champion of every institution I was in back in the day,” he said. As evidenced by his Hollywood success, Trejo’s height isn’t a hindrance at all.

