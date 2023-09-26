The multitalented Robert Rodriguez has been putting out great movies since he began directing over thirty years ago. An occasional actor and someone who notoriously gets into the nitty gritty of filmmaking with his crew, the Texan-born Chicano artist knows how to put together a fantastic film, and when you look at some of his hits, it’s hard to argue against his legacy. Whether you’re a long time fan of Rodriguez, or simply want to know more about his best efforts, then read ahead for our guide to the 10 best Robert Rodriguez movies, ranked!

10. Planet Terror

Rose McGowan stars in this horror comedy set in the immediate aftermath of a biochemical incident that turns large swatches of the population into zombie-like creatures. Originally released as part of the Grindhouse double feature alongside Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof, it was considered to be the better of the two films, and for good reason. A thrilling watch.

9. Alita: Battle Angel

Rodriguez took on the demanding genre of cyberpunk and managed to craft a thrilling watch in Alita: Battle Angel. Based on a manga called Gunnm (which translates to Battle Angel in English), it follows the story of the eponymous cyborg, played by Rosa Salazar (in a motion capture suit). A doctor named Ido (Christoph Waltz) brings a battle robot that he discovers named Alita back to life (Salazar), only to realize that she has the soul of a teenager. Once revived, Alita attempts to learn about her past, even as the knowledge begins to take more sinister forms.

8. Sin City

This neo-noir film has an ensemble cast that includes names as big as Jessica Alba, Bruce Willis, and Micky Rourke, and is based on a comic series of the same name that takes place in the fictional Basin City, Washington. Four overlapping storylines make up this gritty film, which has a highly stylized aesthetic that makes it a unique watch. A fun movie, and one that respects its source material.

7. The Faculty

Rodriguez had yet another brilliant ensemble cast to work with in this teen horror, although many of its stars were yet to hit the heights their careers eventually would when they acted in this film. The Faculty follows a group of students as they begin to suspect their teachers have been taken over by murderous aliens. Elijah Wood, Josh Hartnett, and Usher all star, while Salma Hayek plays the school nurse. Although it feels a bit silly at times, it’s still mightily engaging.

6. Desperado

The second film in what came to be known as Rodriguez’s Mexican Trilogy, Desperado is a neo-Western film that stars Antonio Banderas as “El Mariachi,” a former musician turned cold-hearted killer by circumstance and misfortune. In the movie, El Mariachi is seeking revenge on a big time drug lord who killed his former lover. The plot spirals a bit out of control sometimes, and this is probably the weakest in the trilogy, but it’s still a great watch.

5. Once Upon a Time in Mexico

The high-octane third installment in Rodriguez’s Mexican Trilogy sees Banderas return as El Mariachi, only this time he’s helping the CIA to end the life of a famous drug lord before the criminal mastermind can assasinate the Mexican president. Or so the agency thinks. Salma Hayek and Johnny Depp star alongside the man who played Zorro, and the film provides plenty of thrills.

4. Machete

Look, we’re not saying Machete is a masterful feat of filmmaking (especially compared to some of Rodriguez’s more critically acclaimed films) but it’s easy to see why it’s become a cult classic, which is why it makes it at number four on this list. An expansion of a character from the Spy Kids universe, it stars Danny Trejo as the eponymous character. Unfortunately, it also has the racist, conspiracy theory peddling abuser Steven Seagal in it, but if we stopped watching films because of problematic actors, there would be about two movies left in the entire universe to try and enjoy.

3. Spy Kids

Rodriguez’s first foray into full-length family films was a commercial hit when it was released all the way back in 2001. Spy Kids follows the children of two captured spies who discover their parents’ secret job, and realize that they’re the only people who can save them. An all-star cast includes Alan Cumming as the Wonka-like villain, and sees Rodriguez reunite with Banderas. Spy Kids spawned multiple sequels, and was also recently given the reboot treatment, which showcases its popularity.

2. El Mariachi

Although it was filmed on a shoestring and is entirely in Spanish, El Mariachi still managed to launch Rodriguez’s career in his native U.S thanks to its brilliance. It follows an aspiring musician who’s mistaken for a famous killer who uses a guitar case to hide his weapons, and is soon pursued by some of Mexico’s most dangerous men. Fast paced and fun, with characters you really care about.

1. From Dusk Till Dawn

Famously this movie has an incredible twist around halfway through, and if you haven’t seen it we won’t ruin it for you. All you need to know is that George Clooney, Salma Hayek, and Quentin Tarantino put in great performances in this thrilling action movie that quickly morphs into a gory horror unlike any other. A romp that’s also a feast for the visual and auditory senses.