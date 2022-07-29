How Tall is Weird Al?

Yes, we have all heard of a certain Harry Potter star’s new project coming in the fall of 2022, in which he will portray the titular musician in the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Anticipation for the film has prompted an enthusiastic public to revisit the profile of the enormously talented musician and satirist of the Industry.

Weird Al was born on October 23, 1959, in California. Having completed his high school graduation and bachelor’s degree from Lynwood High School and California Polytechnic State University respectively, he proceeded to achieve fame and numerous accolades in his area of spoof music and comedic songs. Over the years, his trademark parodies of popular songs have earned him five Grammys and sixteen nominations.

Like any quintessential satirical artist, Yankovic maintains an appearance that inspires humor while quite-accurately reflecting his established persona. However, it’s neither his looks nor his works that have managed to apprehend your attention at the moment, but the question of his height. Let’s delve into the matter and sort it out.

What is Weird Al’s height?

According to Celeb Heights, Weird Al is approximately 6 feet tall, and many commenters have put forth their opinions on the matter. One of them said, “Met Weird Al in person years ago … He was much taller than I imagined.” There were of course responses to the comment, including “Solid 6′ tall. Well-built guy.”

However, this is not the issue that paved the road to gossip, but the marked differences between Yankovic and Daniel Radcliffe. As is already known and reiterated, Radcliffe will be playing Weird Al in his upcoming biopic, and one of the tiniest factors that poses an obstacle (at least, according to gossip, comments, and countless discussions) is Radcliffe’s height.

The British actor is 5’6, fully half a foot shorter than Yankovic, which according to some, presumably negates the very essence of the renowned artist. Well, this is also common knowledge, and the Swiss Army Man star is surely used to comments about his height, ever since the Harry Potter franchise acquired extensive global success, thus turning him into a household name. He was constantly trolled and compared to his taller co-stars, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. But with Weird, we are talking about an alleged short person playing an enormously tall character.

The very noticeable discrepancy has acquired the status of a conversational topic since the trailer was released, and as expected, not many people were happy about the casting choice. One of the users said, “Why is Daniel Radcliffe playing Weird Al? They’re seven inches apart in height and look nothing alike. Screw Hollywood for constantly recycling A-list actors for the sake of selling more tickets. Take a chance and cast a new face. So f****** lazy.” The disagreements along with their criticisms made their way onto Twitter.

can’t stop thinking about what a hilarious casting Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al is. not only does he not look like him at all but he’s also half his height. just incredible — tape (@tape2x) February 22, 2022

Ridicule of the the casting choice incorporated a complete lack of resemblance which was not just limited to height.

Only thing I have a problem with for Daniel playing Weird Al is the height but I’m sure they can film it well — jac (@JackieWarner13) January 19, 2022

The absurdity of the same was also focused on.

I like Daniel Radcliffe a lot. But he’s 5’5” and Weird Al is 6’



I feel like this matters? That kind of height disparity is also what (for me) holds back Gillian Anderson (5’3”) as Eleanor Roosevelt (5’11”) https://t.co/szYn1TavlQ — Nina Metz (@Nina_Metz) May 3, 2022

Whereas there are some who drew significant analogies on the subject of poor casting choices.

It’s very weird that people are getting hung up on Daniel Radcliffe’s height re playing Weird Al, as if the defining characteristic of Weird Al is “oh yes, that TALL man.” — Kerristmas (@Kerry_McGuire) January 20, 2022

However, not everyone was on board with the ceaseless comparisons. For many fans — whether of Weird Al, Daniel Radcliffe, or both — it’s not the size of the artists that matters, but magnitude of their art.