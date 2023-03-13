Hugh Grant emerges as the Ebenezer Scrooge of the Oscars during interview with Ashley Graham

The Oscars is a huge night for actors and filmmakers who get all dressed, enjoy a little partying, and hope to receive the industry’s most prestigious award. Would someone like to tell Hugh Grant‘s face that it’s a great occasion?

Hugh Grant literally broke all the rules when Ashley Graham caught up to him at the Academy Awards. He didn’t have any answers for her, and he certainly wasn’t full of enthusiasm. He couldn’t come up with a favorite thing about the award ceremony, he didn’t care to see anything or anyone specifically win, and he didn’t even know his tailor. That’s a good time to throw out a person’s name and give them recognition in the fashion industry, but Mr. Grant missed his cue.

It was a very cringeworthy experience that Ashley probably tried desperately to wipe off of her after it was over. Even when he was asked about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — a film in which he was in — he was dismissive of the question because he said he was barely in it. He didn’t even have the willpower to show support for that. His colleagues would have appreciated it, but Ashley was ready to wrap it up after that question. She finally figured out that she couldn’t milk a stone any longer.

Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever. #Oscars #Oscars2023 #HughGrant pic.twitter.com/Yx7MWbav4q — Michael L (@Luevano1) March 12, 2023

It was painstakingly clear that he did not want to be there at all.

And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to Hugh Grant. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Gq6Q3n1EEU — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 12, 2023

Imagine the scene: Ashley Graham catches his eye even though he was desperately trying to avoid her, and he shakes his head as he drags his feet over to be interviewed. Poor guy! Someone kidnapped him and forced him to attend.

Wow @ashleygraham just earned her paycheck on that interview with Hugh Grant. She was gracious and persistent through his obvious desire to not be there. Why agree to an interview if you have no interest in participating?? 🙄 #Oscars — Trevor Scott (@TrevorScottATX) March 12, 2023

He has definitely lost fans tonight even though at one time, he was one of the most highly adored actors in Hollywood.

Lmao Hugh Grant appears to be shocked they are asking him questions during an interview wow what a dick #oscars pic.twitter.com/oq3jMcWk6x — Jay (@theshamingofjay) March 12, 2023

It just the Ebenezer Scrooge vibe. He has it and he can’t get rid of it because they don’t have medication for the kind of misery he’s suffering.

Anyone catch the eye roll Hugh Grant just gave after this live Oscars interview? Was he mad she called him a “veteran” of the Oscars or was he just mad at the world? pic.twitter.com/VVFAlYpH51 — Kristin Crowley (@KristinCrowley1) March 12, 2023

A badly written screenplay wouldn’t have been as bad as what was just witnessed here.

Lol Hugh Grant just gave the most dickish red carpet interview I’ve ever seen—



Ashley Graham: Who are you most excited to see tonight?!



Hugh: To see?



AG: To see win



Hugh: No one in particular



AG: Okay. Who are you wearing?



Hugh: My suit — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant might have had some pressing business somewhere else but he was forced to stop in the Oscars along the way. Whatever his issue is, here’s to hoping he finds a fix by next year and hopefully someone will let him be in their movie longer so he can have something to smile about.