Hugh Jackman thanks the crack team who save the star from having to dress himself

Stars are just like us, except sometimes they don’t have to dress themselves and that sounds like a really good perk. The ever-humble Hugh Jackman took some time out of his busy schedule to highlight the people who quick change him in between scenes of The Music Man on Broadway.

Jackman recently shared a backstage video of a team of people dressing him and getting him ready for another scene. He enters in a full suit and one person is in charge of his pants and the other is in charge of his shirt. Someone else is fanning his face and checking his makeup.

It’s pretty impressive and takes less than a minute. Jackman said the people who perform the changes, along with other pros one the show, help it work “flawlessly” for eight shows a week. The level of precision is really high, he said, and it takes a lot of work to make it happen.

Those who quick change me are but a few of the many professionals who’ve made our show flow flawlessly 8 x a week. It takes an extraordinary amount of meticulous work and dedication, in an all departments, to maintain this level of precision. I salute all of you. I thank you. pic.twitter.com/vzkUR9XjMV — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 13, 2023

Commenters also took the time to thank Jackman for thanking the show’s behind-the-scenes workers.

“Not everyone gives the backstage assistants the credit they deserve, like you do Hugh. They truly are among the unsung heroes who keep all shows, big and small, running. I’ve done it for a number of years, and it’s hard but incredibly rewarding. Well done to all the TMM family”

Others definitely appreciated a look behind the curtain.

I've always been impressed by quick changes and wondered how exactly they happen.



Love to see the appreciation for those behind the scenes. — The Dad (@Dad_Explains_) January 13, 2023

Some know how hard it is.

I know how much goes into working backstage! I respect them so much! I’ve done so much stage work both in the spotlight or loading them onto the truck. I love theater!!🫶 — ⭐️Ashley⭐️ (@AshleyH78092122) January 13, 2023

Jackman will play Professor Harold Hill for one more year until Jan. 1, 2023. When it closes, The Music Man will have shown 46 previews and 374 regular shows.