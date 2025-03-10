‘I always recall his words’: King Charles opens up on his decades-long love for reggae legend Bob Marley

“Don’t gain the world and lose your soul. Wisdom is better than silver and gold.” Wise words from Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley, and ones that I’m sure the fabulously rich King Charles III appreciates while reclining in his ornate palace while wearing his diamond-encrusted crown.

Recommended Videos

Charles opened up on his music tastes during a collaboration with Apple Music to mark Commonwealth Day celebrations and waxed lyrical about Marley, displaying a perhaps surprisingly sincere love of reggae, which featured heavily on a “personal playlist of hits that bring him joy”. The king specifically selected a version of Marley’s hit “Could You Be Loved,” performed by the King’s Guard.

He even detailed the treasured moment he met Marley, going on to sing his praises:

“I remember when he came to London to perform when I was much younger, and I met him at some event. That marvellous, infectious energy, of course, he had, but also his deep sincerity, and his profound concern for his community. I always recall his words: ‘The people have a voice inside of them’. He gave the world that voice in a way that no one who heard can ever forget.”

Marley is arguably the greatest Jamaican musician of all time, so Charles — as the current king of Jamaica — is right to acknowledge his music and talent. One awkward detail is that Jamaica is currently attempting to remove Charles as its head of state, pushing forward plans to become a republic. A bill to this effect has been tabled, though will need to pass a parliamentary vote and a national referendum. Who knows, maybe Charles’ open admiration for Marley might swing public opinion in Jamaica back in his favor?

The Jamaica love-fest continued when Charles went on to name Jamaica-born musician Millie Small, best known for the catchy hit “My Boy Lollipop”. He underlined his affection for the island nation by referring to the famous arrival of Jamaican workers to the United Kingdom in 1948 aboard the Windrush, considered a pivotal moment in Black British history: “I am always mindful how much we owe to the Windrush generation, whose gifts have so greatly enriched our country.”

After naming Grace Jones, Kylie Minogue, Jools Holland and Ruby Turner, Michael Bublé, and Ghanian “Highlife” artist Daddy Lumba as other faves, he expressed that music has been a lynchpin in his life: “It can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

Prince Charles and Camilla playing with a band at the Bob Marley museum, in Kingston, Jamaica in 2008 https://t.co/BF2uP7MpZ5 pic.twitter.com/uKvOImXOy4 — Cathy (@Cathy57600977) March 7, 2025

Cards on the table, I didn’t expect King Charles to have such good music taste. I figured he’d be into opera or classical, not getting down to Bob Marley once the royal bedroom doors have been closed for the night. But, if the United Kingdom must have a king, we suppose he may as well be one who appreciates Marley’s adoration of radical left freedom fighters like Che Guevara, radical social upheaval, and committed Rastafarianism.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy