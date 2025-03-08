King Charles makes surprise career change as he collaborates with Apple Music to become a DJ

King Charles is not letting his battle with cancer slow him down. The monarch is even turning up the volume on a brand-new career move, and it’s one that’s so unexpected given his age of 76. Apparently, the palace has announced his collaboration with Apple Music, which will see him stepping into the world of DJing.

Recommended Videos

According to an Apple press release, Prince William and Prince Harry‘s father is curating and hosting his own Apple Music show, aptly titled The King’s Music Room. It is debuting on March 10 in honor of Commonwealth Day. He reportedly recorded the program from his Buckingham Palace office, and it will showcase an eclectic mix of music from his playlist. Royal fans can expect to hear tracks from 1930s crooners to pop icon Kylie Minogue, reggae legend Bob Marley, and even Afrobeats singer-songwriter Davido.

The palace has released a teaser video showing His Majesty deep in thought behind his desk while meticulously curating his playlist for the show. “Bringing together much-loved artists from across the Commonwealth, The King has shared a selection of songs which have brought him joy in ‘The King’s Music Room’ to mark Commonwealth Day 2025,” read the caption of the video shared on the Royal Family’s Instagram account.

The program will also feature King Charles introducing each track with personal anecdotes, detailing memories of the music he has listened to throughout his life. “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me,” King Charles says in the teaser. “It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits … In other words, it brings us joy.”

The announcement has met overwhelming enthusiasm online. Royal fans flooded social media with praise, with one royal supporter gushing, “More reason to love King Charles!” Another applauded the monarch’s “deep sensitivity for music, arts, and nature,” while one fan dubbed him “the king who enchants people with music.”

Not only is King Charles stepping into the world of digital music curation, but he’s also making podcast history. According to the Daily Mail, he has now become the first British monarch to record his own podcast. It is worth noting that his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, also tried her hand at podcasting with Archetypes, released in 2022. However, the show was canceled after just one season.

Reacting to the music service’s collaboration with the king, Apple Music’s global head of Content and Editorial, Rachel Newman, said they feel “honored” that King Charles chose to share his favorite songs through their service. Meanwhile, Errollyn Wallen, CBE, Master of The King’s Music, dubbed King Charles’ playlist “a fun and eclectic collection.”

For those who want to hear King Charles’ favorite songs and musings, The King’s Music Room premieres on Apple Music 1 on March 10, Monday, at 6 a.m. GMT. It will be available for free at launch and on-demand with an Apple Music subscription.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy