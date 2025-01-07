‘I am broken’: Aubrey Plaza’s brother-in-law reacts to director Jeff Baena’s tragic death

Aubrey Plaza’s brother-in-law has reacted after news broke that her husband, director Jeff Baena, sadly passed away in their Los Angeles home at the age of just 47.

Baena’s brother, Brad, commented on the tragic death in response to an Instagram post shared by their friend, comedian and actor Adam Pally. The tribute post saw Pally reflect on Baena’s life, with Brad heading to the comments section to share his thoughts on his brother’s passing.

“I am broken,” Brad simply wrote, with Pally replying that he is “sending love 305way.” Brad was clearly moved by Pally’s tribute, which described Baena as “a sweet Jewish boy from Miami” and remembered him as “a talented director with impeccable taste and vision.”

“An overly gracious host with an almost disturbing open-door policy, a film encyclopedia, and most importantly to me a friend,” the tribute read. “My heart breaks for my friend Aubrey and the Baena family and for all of us who spent time on his sets or at his house or in his orbit.” Pally — whose credits include the Sonic the Hedgehog films and Dirty Grandpa — worked under the direction of Baena for the films The Little Hours and Life After Beth, both of which also starred Plaza.

Brad was one of multiple notable names to comment on Pally’s tribute, with fellow comedians like Blockers star Ike Barinholtz and Community castmate Alison Brie also sending their well-wishes. Elsewhere, actress Molly Shannon — who starred in four of Baena’s films — posted a tribute of her own, sharing a carousel of Instagram images of herself and the director on various film sets. She also commented on Pally’s tribute, saying it “describes Jeff perfectly” and remembering Baena as “a brilliant writer and director” who was “so kind and thoughtful.”

The outpouring of grief follows the announcement of Baena’s death late last week. The director was confirmed to have passed by suicide in his home, with authorities responding to a call and pronouncing him dead at the scene. In a brief statement shared on Jan. 6 by Plaza and Baena’s family, they described the ordeal as “an unimaginable tragedy” and said they were “deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support.”

Plaza and Baena first started dating in 2011, and tied the knot a decade later in 2021, in celebration of their anniversary. Alongside her breakout role in Parks and Recreation, Plaza starred in multiple Baena projects, and appeared most recently in his 2022 dark comedy, Spin Me Round, also starring Brie. Before her husband’s death, Plaza was scheduled to present at this year’s Golden Globes, though she ultimately didn’t attend the ceremony.

brady corbet’s daughter in tears is leaving ME in tears omg pic.twitter.com/gJ5dsqvlxh — bubs!! (@etoilepattinson) January 6, 2025

During his acceptance speech for Best Director, The Brutalist filmmaker Brady Corbet delivered a tribute to Plaza. “Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family,” the director said.

If you are in distress or need support, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) for confidential support 24/7.

