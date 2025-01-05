‘Most disgusting thing I’ve witnessed’: Men hound Aubrey Plaza after her husband’s death, demand to know if she is single

Just days ago, Aubrey Plaza was left widowed when her husband of almost four years, Jeff Baena, died in what is currently believed to have been a suicide. Within hours of the news becoming known to the public, people took to social media to post condolences, well-wishes, and memories — along with a rather more unsavory offering from a certain segment of the population.

Recommended Videos

Plaza, who has starred in movies and long-running television series, has a devoted following and is perhaps most well known for her performance in Parks and Recreation. Most recently, she starred in Agatha All Along as Rio Vidal. A talented actress, Plaza has amassed a dedicated fandom over the course of her career, many of whom have reacted on social media. Much of the outpouring on social media platforms such as X has been supportive, with fans offering words of sympathy or sharing memories about Baena’s work, but there are those across social media platforms who are posting “jokes” about how Plaza is now “single” or “back on the market.”

Just found out Aubrey Plaza is single again! pic.twitter.com/2N7gfBtGKQ — meme bastard (@mask_bastard) January 4, 2025

Aubrey plaza single? Hell yeah dawg — Hugo Gomez (@doyerfan55) January 5, 2025

Fuck yeah! Aubrey Plaza is back on the market!! XD — Nil 𝕏 (@Gothdaddy1984) January 4, 2025

People respond to tragedy in different ways, but it should be easy to see that joking around about someone being “single” because their spouse has just died in a public forum is not okay. Aubrey Plaza is not “single”: She has literally just lost her husband, a man she loved, and still loves. This is not a divorce, a breakup, or a separation — a man has died. The amplification of comments on X and other social media sites, and the highly public nature of celebrity life in the modern era, means that Plaza will be confronted by these comments at the worst possible time. There is a time and a place for “dark humor,” but right now and on X is neither.

Despite some men using the tragedy to make jokes or express their attraction to Aubrey Plaza, there has been a massive condemnation of such behavior from wide sections of her fanbase and the general public. Whether they’re jokes or not, people do not approve of the behavior or comments, and they’re making their voices heard — with one poster calling it the “most disgusting thing” they’d seen.

I understand we live in a celebrity obsessed world, but asking Aubrey Plaza if she's still going to attend the Golden Globes or saying "shes single" is the most disgusting thing I've witnessed!

What the fuck is wrong with people like this? pic.twitter.com/uOahOxtcpo — Wilson 🏐 Gill (@Hey_Mr_Wilson40) January 4, 2025

If U read news of Writer/Director Jeff Baena taking his own life/dying & ur 1st thought is "Ooooh Aubrey Plaza is Single"…Get Help. What in Absolute Loving Hell is wrong with you? Even if you did have a shot which you don't…Do u really think posting that will endear u to her? pic.twitter.com/r9BvdOtLit — Charles Fernandez ᴮᴸᴹ #StanJosephineLangford (@movie_charles) January 4, 2025

Hey guys…"Aubrey Plaza is single" is an inside your head statement, or even a "dark humor with your spouse or best friend" statement.



Definitely not an out in public on social media statement. pic.twitter.com/4vTokNtXMK — Escorducarla 🇺🇸 (@riskylibrarian) January 4, 2025

The death of a loved one, especially from suicide, is a scenario where absolutely no one wins. This is a deeply personal tragedy which, due to Plaza and Baena’s public profiles, has been broadcast all over the world. The very last thing anyone needs in this situation is a torrent of unfunny “jokes” about her being available for dating.

While Plaza is known for her unconventional approach to life — she and Baena reportedly married after 10 years together out of “boredom” during lockdown — and her occasional bouts of dark humor, she is more than just her public persona: She is a living, breathing woman with thoughts, feelings, and aspirations in the midst of what is likely to be the greatest personal tragedy she will ever or has ever experienced. If there is ever a time for joking, now is most certainly not it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy