Aubrey Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena dies at 47 less than four years after the two tied the knot

The entertainment world is left stunned and heartbroken by the news of Aubrey Plaza’s husband, Jeff Baena‘s tragic passing at the mere age of 47.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources revealed that Baena’s body was discovered by an assistant at a home in the Los Angeles area on the morning of Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. The devastating news was later confirmed by PEOPLE, sending shockwaves through the industry. While the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, it is believed that Baena took his own life. It is also likely that the family will choose to keep the details private during this difficult time. As fans and well-wishers, it is essential that we respect their privacy and refrain from speculation, allowing them the space to grieve and process this immense loss.

Jeff Baena was a gifted storyteller who made his mark in the industry as a writer and director. Born and raised in Miami, he pursued his passion for filmmaking by attending New York University’s film school. After graduating, he made the move to Los Angeles to embark on his career in entertainment. Baena’s breakthrough came in 2004 when he co-wrote the critically acclaimed film I Heart Huckabees, which boasted an all-star cast including Jason Schwartzman, Jude Law, and Naomi Watts. He later made his directorial debut with the zombie comedy Life After Beth, which starred none other than his then-future wife, Aubrey Plaza.

The couple kept their relationship relatively private over the years. In May 2021, Aubrey Plaza surprised fans by revealing that she and Jeff had tied the knot in a private ceremony. The actress took to Instagram to gush about her “darling husband,” expressing her pride in his latest film project that would take them on an adventure to Italy. Plaza also spoke fondly of their relationship during an appearance on Drew Barrymore’s talk show in 2021. She opened up about the unique dynamics of being married to someone she works with professionally.

Throughout their time together, Baena and Plaza collaborated on various projects, including the anthology series Cinema Toast, which aired on Showtime in 2021. The series marked Plaza’s directorial debut, and in interviews, she often praised Baena’s creativity and vision. During the promotion of their film Spin Me Round, Plaza shared insights into their quarantine experience, revealing how their home had become a makeshift post-production facility. “It was very hectic while we were making the show because we were quarantined and Jeff, he created the show; it was his idea,” she told PEOPLE. “Our house became this strange post-production facility and he’s downstairs on his Zooms or on his sessions and I’m upstairs editing, we’re just going back and forth.”

“I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level,” Plaza also added. “So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we’re both on.” As we say goodbye to Jeff Baena, let’s remember the laughter, the love, and the incredible art he brought into this world. Aubrey, if you’re reading this, know that we’re sending you all the strength and virtual hugs we’ve got. Jeff’s memory will live on through his work and the countless lives he touched.

