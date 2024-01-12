‘I can’t stand you, I hope your business burns’: Why does ‘Mean Girls’ star Reneé Rapp hate Buddy the bus man?

Reneé Rapp is many things, but subtle is not among them.

The Mean Girls and The Sex Lives of College Girls star got nice and candid in a recent interview, blasting an experience with a business owner and sparking a conversation about media training among celebrities. Her beef with “Buddy the bus man” is already on a fast path to virality, as Rapp earns new fans and cements old ones with her blunt, brutal honesty.

What’s Reneé Rapp’s beef with Buddy the bus man?

Reneé Rapp you have to stop. Your candor too frank. Your media training too weak. Your interviews too captivating. They will kill you https://t.co/LctrcTFspm — Swolecialist (@BlackLanterrn) January 12, 2024

Rapp minced exactly zero words in a recent interview with E! News. Sitting alongside co-star Christopher Briney, Rapp spent much of the interview discussing her inheritance of such an iconic role. At one point in the somewhat aimless discussion, an odd topic came up, and Rapp went on a rant that is quickly becoming the internet’s new favorite thing.

It takes less than 30 seconds for Rapp to eviscerate the stranger now known as Buddy the bus man. He is, apparently, the owner of a “bus touring company” that Rapp worked with during one of her recent tours. During the time she worked with him, Buddy was apparently “so disrespectful” to several of Rapp’s friends and coworkers, along with her mother. Blasting him as an “a**hole” and “misogynistic,” Rapp didn’t shy away from stating that she full-on hates Buddy.

Rapp’s career is lengthy enough that she’s most certainly worked with a range of tour bus company owners over the years, so tracking Buddy down is a tall order. Not to mention that, despite Rapp’s open desire to see his “business burn,” we’d like to avoid contributing to any review-bombing or business burning that Rapp’s adamant statements may prompt. So no, we won’t be identifying Buddy here.

But we will be celebrating the sheer, glorious audacity of Rapp, who might just be giving the energy the world needs right now. At least, that’s what commenters on the widely-circulating clip seem to think. They’re celebrating her bravery, spunk, and overall bluntness with singular support.

how can anybody not love this woman — nathan. (@oomfstralia) January 12, 2024

she needs a raise cause she the only reason i’m watching this now — enda (@killingfvgs) January 12, 2024

Despite plenty of comments about Rapp’s apparent lack of media training — the thing that teaches celebrities how to gracefully handle ceaseless interviews, inappropriate questions, and queries they’re not allowed to answer — people seem to be in full support of her gumption. We seem to be sick, as a society, of the forced fakeness. Bring on Rapp and her spirited honesty.

She’s probably had so much media training but just ignores it — Kayla (@Kayla_Rich22) January 12, 2024

Big 2024 energy & I'm so here for it 💯 — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) January 12, 2024

Really hope she doesn't get PR training anytime soon 🫶🏼 — 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚢, 𝚊 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙭𝙖 🏳️‍🌈 (@thayrine) January 12, 2024

She may be too real for the big wigs in Hollywood, but Rapp is just the breath of fresh air the rest of us are looking for. As Mean Girls officially sinks its teeth into theaters, here’s hoping we’ll see plenty more of Rapp’s unbothered attitude in the future.