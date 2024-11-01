‘I didn’t know if I was going to live’: ‘General Hospital’ star Kirsten Storms’ weight loss, explored

Kirsten Storms must know that General Hospital fans love her character, Maxie Jones’s riveting journey from a boy-crazy teen to a mom. She’s also likely aware that being a soap star means everyone is going to talk about what’s going on with you off-camera, including if you’ve lost weight.

There are several ways to lose weight, from lifestyle shifts like morning runs and cooking more at home, to counting macros. And General Hospital viewers are keen to know how Storms dropped weight. Let’s discover what happened.

Why did General Hospital star Kirsten Storms lose weight?

Storms’ story isn’t about purposeful weight loss, and she didn’t hire a personal trainer, find some high-protein recipes, and get more steps in. The star had a brain cyst in 2021 and underwent surgery, which she thankfully survived.

According to Soap Hub, Storms explained what happened on the podcast The Daily Drama, which General Hospital cast members Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson host. She said, “I didn’t know if I was going to live.” She also said, “I didn’t bounce back from that mentally and emotionally as quick as I would want to. And I feel like how I felt personally was reflected in Maxie in the show.”

Soap Hub noted that viewers were confused about why Maxie didn’t wear stylish outfits for a while, but it was because Storms was going through a horrific time. Viewers also could see that Storms lost weight, but they didn’t realize that she was sick at the time.

Storms shared on Instagram that she “had a very large cyst that had split into two” and that luckily, the cyst wasn’t cancerous. She also explained that she was diagnosed after her neck was hurting and a doctor realized what was going on. She wrote in a caption, “Work is a great place to be everyday and for the 2 months leading up to my surgery I found a lot of comfort being around the people I’ve worked beside for so many years.”

Art imitated life for a little while for Storms, as Maxie has faced health problems, and she did, too. She’s an inspiring character who has achieved a lot despite a tough start in life. When she was super young, she had Kawasaki disease and got a heart transplant after B.J. Jones (Brighton Hertford), her cousin, passed away. Maxie’s illness meant that she had lymph nodes and inflammation in her blood vessels, according to the Mayo Clinic. This was a more logical plotline than when Lulu Spencer (Emma Ryle) recently got a liver transplant from Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), a storyline that fans are still shaken up about, since it meant losing Sam.

Storms hasn’t mentioned health problems since her brain cyst, and seems to be healthy now (yay!). She sometimes posts gym selfies and adorable photos of her daughter, Harper, on Instagram, and she’s still acting.

If she looks familiar, that might be because she’s played charming characters for decades now. Besides playing Maxie on GH since 2005, she was in Zenon Girl of the 21st Century (aka one of the best Disney Channel movies ever). So, when you’re on people’s TV screens for so long, they’re definitely going to comment when you start looking different. Thankfully, Storms’ weight loss due to her health scare was temporary. For the past few years, she’s been back to doing what she does best: playing a dramatic soap character who people obsess over.

