General Hospital remains one of television’s most enduring and beloved soap operas. Created by Frank and Doris Hursley, the serial premiered on April 1, 1963, and has continuously aired new episodes for the past six decades. The series continues to win audiences over with its dramatic storylines, complex characters, and intricate relationships. Over the years, some cast members have stuck with the show, while others have said their goodbyes.

So, here’s a quick look at the current cast of General Hospital.

Donnell Turner as Curtis Ashford

Donnell Turner takes on the role of Curtis Ashford, a former private investigator with a heart of gold. He is now the owner of the nightclub and music venue, The Savoy. Since joining the show, Curtis has become a crucial player in many of Port Charles’ major storylines.

Tanisha Harper as Jordan Ashford

Tanisha Harper steps into the role of Jordan Ashford, the Commissioner of the Port Charles Police Department. Jordan Ashford is also the mother of T. J. Ashford. This character’s tough yet compassionate nature makes her a central figure in the town’s law enforcement, as well as many of its unfolding dramas.

Tajh Bellow as Thomas “T.J.” Ashford

Dr. Thomas “T.J.” Ashford is the son of Shawn Butler and Jordan Ashford. Named after Tommy Ashford, who was initially believed to be his father, T.J. has since carved out his own identity, and is emerging as a rising star at General Hospital.

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

Robert Gossett plays Marshall Ashford, adding some more drama to the Ashford family saga. Marshall is an avid musician, and is Curtis Ashford’s estranged father. While he was believed to be long dead, he has unexpectedly returned to Curtis’ life, determined to reconnect with his son, and rebuild their relationship.

Genie Francis as Laura Collins

Laura Collins is one of Port Charles’ most iconic residents, known for her dynamic and storied life history. Genie Francis is synonymous with General Hospital, having first appeared as Laura Vining in the 1970s. Her character’s epic romance with Luke Spencer remains one of the most iconic in soap opera history. She has also faced false murder charges, battled the Cassadines, and rose to become the city’s newest mayor.

Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones

Kirsten Storms takes on the role of Maxie Jones, daughter of Frisco Jones and Felica Cummings. Despite being the daughter of the supercouple, she was raised by her stepfather Mac Scorpio. Maxie is a mother of three and is best friends with Damian Spinelli.

Bradford Anderson as Damian Spinelli

Bradford Anderson’s role as Damian Spinelli brings some delightful charm and humor to the series. Spinelli is a former hacker who is known to have committed various crimes throughout his time in the series. His on-screen chemistry with Jason Morgan and Sam McCall as best friends and occasional partners-in-crime remains a highlight of the show.

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

James Patrick Stuart has brought a multifaceted dimension to the character of Valentin Cassadine, son of the series’ most iconic antagonists Helena and Victor Cassadine. Initially introduced as a villain himself, Valentin’s evolution into a more nuanced character has been a fascinating process. He is deeply feared within his family and regarded as the most dangerous Cassadine.

General Hospital’s supporting cast

Tabyana Ali as Trina Robinson

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks

William Lipton as Cameron Webber

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan

Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos

Maurice Bernand as Sonny Corinthos

Michael Easton as Hamilton Finn

Jane Elliot as Tracy Quartermaine

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis

Adam J. Harrington as Jone Cates

Rebecca Herbst as Elizabeth Webber-Baldwin

Evan Hofer as Dex Heller

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane

Brook Kerr as Porsha Robinson

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait

Kate Mansi as Kristina Davis

Sofia Mattsson as Sasha Gilmore

Giovanni Mazza as Giovanni Palmieri

Kelly Monaco as Sam McCall

Josh Kelly as Cody Bell

Cameron Mathison as Drew Cain

Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine

Josh Swickard as Harrison Chase

Kristina Wagna as Felicia Jones

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves

Maura West as Ava Jerome

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri

As General Hospital continues its 2024 run, the show continues to evolve, introducing new faces while maintaining its iconic core characters. Evidently, the longest-running American serial isn’t goung anywhere.

