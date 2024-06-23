General Hospital remains one of television’s most enduring and beloved soap operas. Created by Frank and Doris Hursley, the serial premiered on April 1, 1963, and has continuously aired new episodes for the past six decades. The series continues to win audiences over with its dramatic storylines, complex characters, and intricate relationships. Over the years, some cast members have stuck with the show, while others have said their goodbyes.
So, here’s a quick look at the current cast of General Hospital.
Donnell Turner as Curtis Ashford
Donnell Turner takes on the role of Curtis Ashford, a former private investigator with a heart of gold. He is now the owner of the nightclub and music venue, The Savoy. Since joining the show, Curtis has become a crucial player in many of Port Charles’ major storylines.
Tanisha Harper as Jordan Ashford
Tanisha Harper steps into the role of Jordan Ashford, the Commissioner of the Port Charles Police Department. Jordan Ashford is also the mother of T. J. Ashford. This character’s tough yet compassionate nature makes her a central figure in the town’s law enforcement, as well as many of its unfolding dramas.
Tajh Bellow as Thomas “T.J.” Ashford
Dr. Thomas “T.J.” Ashford is the son of Shawn Butler and Jordan Ashford. Named after Tommy Ashford, who was initially believed to be his father, T.J. has since carved out his own identity, and is emerging as a rising star at General Hospital.
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford
Robert Gossett plays Marshall Ashford, adding some more drama to the Ashford family saga. Marshall is an avid musician, and is Curtis Ashford’s estranged father. While he was believed to be long dead, he has unexpectedly returned to Curtis’ life, determined to reconnect with his son, and rebuild their relationship.
Genie Francis as Laura Collins
Laura Collins is one of Port Charles’ most iconic residents, known for her dynamic and storied life history. Genie Francis is synonymous with General Hospital, having first appeared as Laura Vining in the 1970s. Her character’s epic romance with Luke Spencer remains one of the most iconic in soap opera history. She has also faced false murder charges, battled the Cassadines, and rose to become the city’s newest mayor.
Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones
Kirsten Storms takes on the role of Maxie Jones, daughter of Frisco Jones and Felica Cummings. Despite being the daughter of the supercouple, she was raised by her stepfather Mac Scorpio. Maxie is a mother of three and is best friends with Damian Spinelli.
Bradford Anderson as Damian Spinelli
Bradford Anderson’s role as Damian Spinelli brings some delightful charm and humor to the series. Spinelli is a former hacker who is known to have committed various crimes throughout his time in the series. His on-screen chemistry with Jason Morgan and Sam McCall as best friends and occasional partners-in-crime remains a highlight of the show.
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine
James Patrick Stuart has brought a multifaceted dimension to the character of Valentin Cassadine, son of the series’ most iconic antagonists Helena and Victor Cassadine. Initially introduced as a villain himself, Valentin’s evolution into a more nuanced character has been a fascinating process. He is deeply feared within his family and regarded as the most dangerous Cassadine.
General Hospital’s supporting cast
- Tabyana Ali as Trina Robinson
- Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks
- William Lipton as Cameron Webber
- Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
- Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos
- Maurice Bernand as Sonny Corinthos
- Michael Easton as Hamilton Finn
- Jane Elliot as Tracy Quartermaine
- Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis
- Adam J. Harrington as Jone Cates
- Rebecca Herbst as Elizabeth Webber-Baldwin
- Evan Hofer as Dex Heller
- Finola Hughes as Anna Devane
- Brook Kerr as Porsha Robinson
- Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait
- Kate Mansi as Kristina Davis
- Sofia Mattsson as Sasha Gilmore
- Giovanni Mazza as Giovanni Palmieri
- Kelly Monaco as Sam McCall
- Josh Kelly as Cody Bell
- Cameron Mathison as Drew Cain
- Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine
- Josh Swickard as Harrison Chase
- Kristina Wagna as Felicia Jones
- Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves
- Maura West as Ava Jerome
- Laura Wright as Carly Spencer
- Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri
As General Hospital continues its 2024 run, the show continues to evolve, introducing new faces while maintaining its iconic core characters. Evidently, the longest-running American serial isn’t goung anywhere.