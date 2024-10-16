‘Joan, how could you???’: ‘Golden Bachelorette’ fans are disappointed that 2 suitors’ journeys are over (and, honestly, same)

Even if you don’t enjoy hearing all the juicy details about a single friend’s dating life (what’s wrong with you?), you can’t ignore the entertaining pull of ABC’s The Golden Bachelorette. Each episode is so much fun you might even forget the point: that Joan Vassos sends several contestants home before giving one lucky suitor his rose.

That rejection is tough for them… and even sadder for fans! When Joan sent the endearing Charles Ling and Gary Levingston home in episode 4, fans shared their distress and despair on X. One wrote “this season is nothing without Gary and Charles” (fact). Another echoed that sentiment and asked “Joan how could you???” which is a question I’m asking as well.

just watched this weeks golden bachelorette and wow joan really got rid of the only men with personalities this week



this season is nothing without gary and charles 😭 — shani (@sh____ni) October 12, 2024

We’re not over it either.

Not Charles L and Gary on the same night. Joan how could you??? #goldenbachelorette #TheGoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/j8ZsMHJqoF — Elizabeth (She/her/hers) (@elizanhurd) October 10, 2024

I don’t mean to be dramatic but I would fight multiple wars for Gary from Golden Bachelorette — “Extreme Man” Bert (@brettlive) October 14, 2024

Another X user mentioned Dan Roemer, who is another suitor who left the show. Yes, fans liked him, but the majority of viewers are already missing Charles and Gary, so it’s safe to say they stole the show this season. Of course, not everyone can get engaged to Joan, and it’s inevitable for her to send a few people back home. But does it have to hurt this much?

Sweet Charles, Gary, and Dan gone all in one episode 😭 #TheGoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/tIrJaSY7LI — Maddie Bacon 🦋 (@madkat_14) October 10, 2024

Sure, The Golden Bachelorette isn’t Big Brother, and fans don’t get to vote for who they love and who they think Joan should choose. Maybe that should change in future seasons! Okay, so I want Joan to find true love as much as the next person, and of course she deserves to make this all-important decision. But how could she not see how wonderful Gary and Charles are?! Did they really need to go home this soon in the season? What about just one more episode? Sure, that wouldn’t make the heartbreak any easier in the long run, and the end result might still have been the same. But viewers would at least get more Gary and Charles on their screens.

These two are as far from reality TV villains as humanly possible. Instead, they are beyond nice. Gary told People he “appreciated” the moments he was with Joan (awwww) and “I hope we can continue to be amazing friends.” Every time Charles talks about his “darling daughters” or opens up, everyone needs a few boxes of tissues.

So, if Joan wasn’t sure about these two, what kind of person does she want to be with? She said she wants someone who is “humble,” “generous” and has “a big heart.” Wait, don’t Gary and Charles fit those descriptions? Sorry, just giving Joan a hard time. I completely get that this isn’t an easy decision and a lot of factors go into it, from chemistry to having the same vision for the future. And since Joan and her suitors have lost spouses, that makes things even more serious. Vassos also told Us Weekly that it’s upsetting rejecting people: “Rose ceremonies are really hard, and I wanted to quit every week because I felt really terrible about hurting people’s feelings.”

Maybe fans will see Charles again. He told Entertainment Weekly, “If the opportunity knocks on my door, I’ll consider” saying yes to starring on The Golden Bachelor. How wonderful would that be?! For now, The Golden Bachelorette fans will be waiting to see who Joan decides is her one and only. Your move, Jordan, Guy, Mark, Keith, Jonathan, Chock, and Pascal!





