‘This man is a LITERAL ANGEL’: Bachelor Nation is collectively sobbing over this ‘Golden’ suitor being an actual teddy bear

The Golden Bachelorette season 1 is truly delightful and charming reality TV, and while fans wait to find out who Joan Vasso picks, one particular suitor has stolen our attention.

Unlike Gerry from The Golden Bachelor, whose divorce from Theresa Nist revealed him to be creepier than we thought, Charles Ling is honestly perfect, a total sweetheart, and an absolute joy to watch. He is the only reality TV contestant I ever want to watch! (Sorry to everyone on season 7 of Love Is Blind.)

Fans quickly posted on X about how much they love all the wholesome moments featuring Charles, whether he’s playing flag football or enjoying some oatmeal.

"Did you see the ball I kicked? They didn't catch it!" This man is a LITERAL ANGEL

Me every time I see Charles

Me every time I see Charles

Since this is The Golden Bachelorette, many of the suitors have experienced love and loss, and that’s why I like this show so much. Instead of overly confident cast members making gross jokes and proving that they shouldn’t be starring on a dating show, let alone even trying to date at all, Joan and her love interests have faced the inevitable realities of life like loss and pain. Since they’re older than typical reality contestants, they bring the wisdom of their experience to the series, and many have unfortunately lost spouses. They just want to find someone they relate to and feel comfortable opening up with. No matter our ages, that’s what we all would love to find. I loved watching Charles connect with the other suitors, and with Joan.

Charles truly shines in one particular scene when he talks to Guy about his wife’s passing from a brain aneurysm. Guy told Charles that no one could have stopped this tragic event. As Charles explained to Joan, “Sometimes I blame myself,” but hearing Guy’s assurances “changed my life.” Is there anything sweeter than this moment? I can’t help but tear up thinking about Charles grieving for six years. X user @KristenGBaldwin said it best: “Charles finally getting an answer about his wife’s death after being haunted by it for six years WHY IS THIS SHOW TRYING TO KILL ME.”

every week i cry for this man

In an interview with Bachelor Nation, Charles shared that his daughter wanted him to apply for The Golden Bachelorette. Charles had an adorable answer when asked about attending a prom on the show, which just makes me (and everyone else) love him even more. He said, “But it’s nice, yeah! Very exciting. I like it, it’s great!”

Even host Jesse Palmer can’t get enough of Charles. He told Us Weekly that Charles is “a national treasure.” He also called him “legendary” and said, “You just wanna put him in your pocket and you just wanna carry Charles around with you.” Yes!

While there’s a time and place for juicy reality TV and no one will ever stop craving that kind of content, I want more people like Charles who are real, kind-hearted, and vulnerable. And if you need another reason to love him, just check out his Instagram account. In a recent post, he thanked fans for their messages and said “I am thrilled that you all love me in this program.” He added, “I hope I won’t disappoint you all on the show.” Charles, you could never!

With all the terrible and tough things going on in the world, I’m glad we have The Golden Bachelorette and all its heartwarming and emotional moments. Charles is here to encourage fans to embrace their feelings and never be ashamed of them, and that’s a reminder we all need.

