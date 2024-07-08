Was Jesse Palmer on ‘The Bachelor’?

If you’ve been tuning into recent seasons of The Bachelor, you’ve likely seen Jesse Palmer’s charming face as he guides contestants through their journey to find love. But did you know that before he became the show’s host, Palmer himself was actually once the star of the hit franchise?

Long before he took on hosting duties, Jesse Palmer was the leading man in the fifth season of The Bachelor, which aired back in 2004. At the time, Palmer was a fresh-faced 25-year-old former NFL quarterback looking for love on national television.

And this is why I have PTSD at every rose ceremony 🥴#TheBachelor https://t.co/NsAGNCaZYh — Jesse James Palmer (@JessePalmerTV) March 22, 2023

Today, Palmer has come full circle in the Bachelor Nation. After longtime host Chris Harrison’s controversial departure in 2021, the franchise tapped Palmer to take over hosting duties. It was a natural fit, given his firsthand experience as a Bachelor and his ongoing relationship with ABC, where he had hosted shows like “The Proposal” and “The Ultimate Surfer.”

Since stepping into the role in September 2021, Palmer has become the face of the franchise, hosting multiple seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and even the newest spin-off, The Golden Bachelor.

But what about Palmer’s own Bachelor escapades? While his season may not be available for streaming (unfortunately, Hulu only offers select seasons), we do know how his story unfolded. Palmer ended up giving his final rose to contestant Jessica Bowlin. However, their romance was short-lived, with the couple calling it quits just a month after their finale aired.

And even though he didn’t manage to find lasting love on the show, Palmer’s Bachelor experience wasn’t all for naught. It paved the way for his current role and, more importantly, didn’t stop him from finding his happily ever after off-screen.

In 2017, Palmer met Brazilian model and photographer Emely Fardo at a New York City boxing class. The couple hit it off, got engaged in 2019, and tied the knot in 2020. They recently welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ella Reine, in January 2024.

Now 45, Palmer is juggling his hosting duties with new fatherhood. In a recent interview, he shared his excitement about celebrating his first Father’s Day, planning to spend it in New York City, a place close to his heart from his days playing for the New York Giants.

Palmer’s been relishing all the firsts with his daughter, from her first laugh to her first attempts at rolling over. He even swears he heard Ella say her name, though he admits it might have been a “phonetic miracle.” As he navigates parenthood, the reality TV host found a rhythm with his wife Emely, tackling diaper changes, bottle washing, and the occasional bath time. The couple has even managed to travel the world with baby Ella in tow while filming The Bachelorette.

From Bachelor to host to father, Jesse Palmer’s journey has been quite the ride. His unique perspective as a former contestant undoubtedly adds depth to his role as host, while his growing family keeps him grounded off-screen. It just goes to show that sometimes, the most unexpected twists in life can lead to the best outcomes. A lesson straight out of the Bachelor playbook.

Be sure to tune in tonight for the premiere of the The Bachelorette’s latest installment hosted by Palmer.

