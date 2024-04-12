Photo via Disney/John & Joseph Photography
‘KNEW they shouldn’t have walked down that aisle’: The spiciest reactions to Gerry and Theresa’s ‘Golden Bachelor’ divorce

Fans of the 'Bachelor' franchise are unhappy, to say the least.
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 11:13 am

Three months after their televised Golden Wedding, it looks like inaugural Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are calling it quits, telling Good Morning America viewers today (April 12) that they are getting a divorce, despite having so much love for one another.

Turner proposed to Nist during the long-awaited finale of The Golden Bachelor — deeming her to be the woman whom he “cannot live without” — ultimately breaking Leslie Fhima‘s heart and proposing to Nist with a Neil Lane sparkler. While things appeared to be sunshine and rainbows for the two lovebirds ever since their engagement, in actuality, it was nothing but stormy clouds behind the scenes, as the pair could not decide on a place to live together.

Despite making plans to move to Charleston, South Carolina with one another post-show, Turner and Nist came to the conclusion that getting a divorce would be best, as they wanted to live closer to their families, respectively. “One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living. For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with, and then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina,'” Turner previously told PEOPLE, something that never came to fruition.

Nist then dove into the details on GMA, admitting to viewers all across the country, “We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision.”

Despite falling in love right in front of our faces, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s breakup is unsurprising to many fans of the Bachelor franchise, with a majority of Bachelor Nation believing that their love would not last long beyond the beloved competition series. Because of this, there were some spicy reactions to their split via social media, with some of our favorites below. Scroll to see for yourself…

Nonetheless, now that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are #done, will the reigning Golden Bachelor manage to reconnect with runner-up Leslie Fhima? We will be keeping up with both parties on social media for all of the tea, but it looks like only time will tell…

