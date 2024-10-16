‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro Gleb Savchenko hints at his ‘worst partner ever’ and her identity is just too obvious

As if Dancing With the Stars, Too Hot To Handle, and Perfect Match star Harry Jowsey could not get any worse, he is bringing Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko down with him.

Recommended Videos

For those who are unfamiliar, Savchenko has been a part of the show since 2013, making his debut in season 16 with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump. After taking a break for a few seasons, he returned as a pro for season 23, where he was partnered with singer and actress Jana Kramer.

To follow, his partners have consisted of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse, women’s basketball player Arike Ogunbowale, comedian Nikki Glaser, country music singer Lauren Alaina, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, Spice Girls member Melanie C., drag queen Shangela, and award-winning actress Mira Sorvino, however, his most recent partner has caused quite a bit of controversy.

His most recent partner, model Brooks Nader, has been milking a showmance with Savchenko since day one, and it is safe to say that those tuning into season 33 are fed up:

i say this every week (and every season), but can gleb ever give us anything other than a showmance? #dwts pic.twitter.com/QIsFSdZmmE — BÅ¥Ł££ (@hashtagbaylee) October 8, 2024

Others say that she has been introducing an “attitude problem” into the Russian-American dancer, choreographer, and model, as he was caught rolling his eyes at their scores during “Soul Train Night.” Did someone say disrespectful?

Well, it looks like the disrespect just keeps coming from Savchenko, as he stopped by Jowsey’s podcast, Boyfriend Material, to bash on one of his past Dancing With the Stars partners: Mira Sorvino. Keep scrolling for what he had to say.

Gleb hints at his “worst partner ever,” AKA Mira Sorvino

When asked by Jowsey “Who is your worst partner ever?” Savchenko withheld a great deal of information, however, he eventually spilled the beans. “I’m not gonna say the name… She’s a very respectful actress. An award winning actress, actually, but we just didn’t really vibe,” he said at the time, which fans of the franchise realized was the one and only Mira Sorvino.

“Well, I wish people knew the s**t that went on behind the scenes with that one… It was bizarre,” Jowsey added. Believe it or not, this actually confirmed the theory that Savchenko was bashing on Sorvino, as Jowsey and Sorvino competed for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on the same season: season 32

“I wanted the best for her. Like, I wanted the best season, I wanted her to enjoy the process,” Savchenko prefaced, prior to bashing on Sorvino even more. “When you’re really not cohesive and coherent in your chakras, in your energy, in yourself, when you’re not grounded, when you’re not really happy within, you can’t. Nothing is gonna make you happy and fulfill that gap, so I guess that was the biggest challenge for me and for herself too.”

For those who are unfamiliar, Savchenko and Sorvino had a short lived journey on Dancing With the Stars season 32, finishing in 10th place after only five weeks of competition. It is safe to say that Savchenko was unlucky once again, as he and Nader were eliminated yesterday (Oct. 15) during “Dedications Night” 0n Dancing With the Stars season 33. You know what they say — karma’s a b***h…

Nevertheless, with Gleb Savchenko finally off of our television screens, who will take home the Mirrorball Trophy at the end of Dancing With the Stars season 33? Tune into ABC or Disney Plus each and every Wednesday for brand new episodes to find out for yourself.

With “Disney Night” on the horizon, we seriously cannot contain our excitement!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy