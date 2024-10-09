‘I’m going to crash out’: A ‘Dancing With the Stars’ LOSER sneaked into the audience and fans demand he be removed from the premises

“Soul Train Night” on Dancing With the Stars season 33 aired yesterday (Oct. 7) via ABC and Disney Plus, and a familiar face was in the crowd that nobody was excited to see. Before you ask, no, it was not the Golden Bachelor guys…

Instead, it was Dancing With the Stars season 32 contestant Harry Jowsey.

For those who are unfamiliar with his journey on the show, coming from Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle — where he was a major f***boy (for lack of a better phrase) — Harry wanted to turn his reputation around, signing up for Dancing With the Stars in hopes of regaining the favor of individuals all across America.

Instead, he did the opposite, overstaying his welcome on the hit competition series after growing an extremely close connection with his professional dance partner, Rylee Arnold. Despite having undeniable chemistry — resulting in some undeniable relationship rumors — Harry broke Rylee’s heart once the show came to a close, seemingly cutting all contact and unfollowing one another on Instagram. How awful is that? Needless to say, he proved to be an even bigger f***boy than ever before.

To make matters even worse, Harry’s reputation tanked after Netflix’s Perfect Match season 2 aired as well, as he found himself in some hot water towards the end of the show. Telling Love Is Blind‘s Jess Vestal that he was in love with her — even talking about marriage and kids — he “accidentally” kissed Too Hot To Handle‘s Melinda Berry during a moment away from Jess, lying about it and doubling down (or tripling down?) on his f***boy persona.

Because of his track record, fans were infuriated that this former fling would show his face in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom — a place where he knew Rylee would be, as she is partnered with Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik this time around –ultimately causing an uproar from angry, protective viewers via X (formerly known as Twitter):

oh please tell me that’s not harry jowsey in the audience #dwts pic.twitter.com/9UwYC0yGZe — kait 💐 (@carlysgwen) October 8, 2024

Seeing Harry Jowsey in the dwts audience #DWTS pic.twitter.com/fUKnHNCr3i — Joelle J (@JoelleRJk) October 8, 2024

just saw harry jowsey in the corner of my screen #DWTS pic.twitter.com/A5tQDwuymh — Giana (@gianamerly) October 8, 2024

if i see this man one more time in that ballroom im going to crash out. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/Q7H1nM8VaA — bella (@stottlover) October 8, 2024

While everyone was disgusted to have Harry back on their television screens once again, one X user took the opportunity to thank ABC and Disney Plus for not making his appearance a big deal, as the network managed to keep him in the shadows during “Soul Train Night” as much as possible:

im actually so thankful that #DWTS did not give us any harry audience cam moments. let’s leave the past in the past pic.twitter.com/jrm2sQOOaQ — gi 🪩 (@thegiovannashow) October 8, 2024

What special guests will be in the audience for “Hair Metal Night” tonight (Oct. 8)? We will just have to wait and see, but our fingers are crossed that Harry Jowsey stays home for this one. He might not want to face any more backlash anyway…

Nevertheless, to see for yourself, tune into ABC or Disney Plus at 8 pm ET/PT for the brand-new episode, as well as every Tuesday afterward for more fun. After four weeks, the competition is heating up, so the remainder of Dancing With the Stars season 33 is a must-see!

