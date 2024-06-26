‘Perfect Match’ Season 2 finale: was Harry guilty, or did Melinda lie for ‘clout?’

Perfect Match season 2 featured contestants from the Netflix reality TV universe who joined the dating show to find their love match. However, most participants were in the villa with different intentions, claims Harry Jowsey.

The Too Hot to Handle star had previously stated that he was only “dating to marry,” and had no motive to waste someone’s time by choosing a casual relationship. Harry knew it was the right time to settle down with his one true love, which is why he entered the villa with high hopes of finding his partner.

At first, Jowsey matched with Elys, but it felt more like “friendship” to him. After his blind date with Love is Blind season 6 star Jessica Vestal, thoug, Harry felt sure about dating her. However, breaking up with Elys was a messy and abrupt decision, one that Elys didn’t see coming. Harry didn’t handle the situation too well, and insensitively blind-sided Elys.

Soon, Jess and Harry’s relationship was put to the test by the competition’s rules. During Boys’ Night, Melinda and other eliminated single women contestants crashed the party. Harry and Melinda were seen hanging out and flirting. Back at the villa, Melinda told Jess that Harry kissed her. Harry denied it, and insisted that Melinda was only on Perfect Match to get her fifteen minutes of fame. Jess was confused about who to believe, as Harry’s track record in his romantic relationships wasn’t the best.

The show receipts during the Perfect Match season 2 finale revealed that Harry did, in fact, kiss Melinda

Even though Jowsey told Jess that he flirted with Melinda due to his playful nature, Jess was conflicted about whether that was true. He apologized to Jess about his behavior, but she felt suspicious as to why Harry was so upset that he started crying. She told Jowsey that his reaction to the entire situation led her to believe he may have done something way worse, and that he’s telling a half-truth, just enough to cover what he actually did. Jowsey convinced Jess that wasn’t the case.

However, fans’ curiosity was put to rest by the finale, during which it was revealed whether Harry was lying or not. The Perfect Match season finale came with receipts; one of which was that Harry offered Melinda a piggyback ride. Melinda reassured him that there were “no cameras” around, so he could “go ahead” and kiss her.

Despite the show crew not getting their kiss shot, they could hear what the cast members were saying, as wearing a mic was mandatory on the show. Before the finale episode where all cast members reunited, Jowsey tried to reassure Jess that Melinda was trying to sabotage their relationship, and didn’t have true intentions to find a love match.

It was no shock to viewers that Harry had lied. All hints pointed toward the fact that the Netflix reality star was lying, especially when he quickly defended himself and said: “No one saw.”

Even though he claimed to have changed and that he “felt the best version” of himself, Jowsey fell back into his own patterns. He was trying to make a different impression on the audience, and was not pleased with his costars warning other girls in the villa to stay “wary of him.”

He claimed costars viewed him through a critical lens, based from what they heard about him on social media, or through his presence on Too Hot To Handle. Jowsey was ashamed of having put Jess in a vulnerable position, and he apologized to her during the reunion. Recently, Harry explained the situation on his podcast Boyfriend Material, saying:

“I f***ed up entirely. I went and ruined this whole situation. There’s no hard feelings between me and Melinda. Anytime I’ve seen her, everything’s been good. I have no animosity towards her.”

Despite Jess and Harry leaving the villa after their breakup, the two gave their relationship another chance in the outside world. But in a video posted to Netflix’s official YouTube channel, Jess revealed that things didn’t work out between them, though there is no “bad blood.” Still, the two aren’t in contact anymore. Harry, on the other hand, believed it was a “wrong time and wrong place” kind of situation, but wished the best for Jess. Stream the Perfect Match season 2 finale exclusively on Netflix.

