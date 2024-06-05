Is Valentin leaving ‘General Hospital’?

As is the case on every juicy soap opera, the beloved characters on General Hospital come and go pretty frequently. For a while now, fans have been wondering if Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is leaving.

Stuart began portraying Theo on General Hospital in 2016, and since then, he has become an important part of the cast. As soon as fans learned that Theo was really Valentin, the actor’s role as a particularly awful villain took shape, and viewers have been fascinated ever since. But despite his significant presence, could Valentin exit the soap opera?

Is Valentin going to leave General Hospital?

As of now, there is no confirmation that Valentin is leaving General Hospital. But considering Valentin’s current storyline, critics and viewers wonder if Valentin could leave very soon.

Fans learned that Valentin is in charge of the The Pikeman Security Group, which was a big shock. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) wants to get Valentin in trouble and it seems like she’ll do everything she can to make that happen. Since she’s been chasing him for a long time, this would fit with her strong and smart character.

Valentin has caused a lot of problems on General Hospital since his first appearance back in 2016, including punishing others because of his unhappy family life. But his wildly cruel actions toward Sonny Corinthos Jr. (Maurice Benard), which includes making sure he’s not taking medication that he needs, are particularly terrible. Like Jacqueline Grace Lopez’s character Blaze and Stone Cates (Michael Sutton), Valentin is a memorable character. If he left, his absence would be felt.

It’s only natural that General Hospital fans think Valentin could leave because the actor has taken a backseat from the soap in the past. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, he didn’t play Valentin for a little while because he starred in the Disney show Villains of ValleyView.

James Patrick Stuart seems to enjoy portraying the GH villain. In an interview with Soap Central, he said, “It’s been so much fun, but the truth of the matter is that, especially in 2023 where people’s attention spans are so short and we have to create three episodes a day, it’s tougher on the whole process [of a soap opera] to come up with fascinating stuff where people are happy. It’s just a much smoother machine when there’s conflict, you know?”

