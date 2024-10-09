‘I don’t have a problem with it’: What happened to comedic actress Goldie Hawn’s face?

Goldie Hawn is a talented and award-winning actress known for her hilarious roles in Overboard, Death Becomes Her, First Wives Club, and Private Benjamin. She’s also Kurt Russell’s longtime partner, and a celeb we would all say looks fabulous at 78 years old. But has her face changed in recent years because she got plastic surgery?

Although Hawn’s acting roles have been inconsistent since the early 2000s, but we can’t forget her turn as Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles and its sequel, and she’s still a mega star. Her millions of Instagram followers want to know: did she have something done to her face?

Did Goldie Hawn get a facelift, and what has she said about plastic surgery?

According to Londonfacialplasticsurgery.co.uk, people think Hawn had a facelift, and some have said that she didn’t look great after. In 2023, The Daily Mail published photos of her walking around New York City and fans saw a difference in her face compared to other pictures. While there’s no denying the extreme privilege that celebs like Hawn have, there are some major downsides to her level of fame, and one of them is definitely the public speculation about cosmetic procedures that fans think don’t look good. Of course, women aren’t allowed to age in Hollywood either, so stars like Goldie Hawn are caught in a Catch-22.

For her part, Hawn has never confirmed that she got a facelift. Whether the answer is yes or no, she looks fantastic at 78. The actress answers questions about cosmetic surgery in interviews every so often, though. She told Woman’s Day in 2007, “I don’t have a problem with it” and “If I needed it, I would probably do it.” Hawn also shared a perspective that proves how authentic she is: if someone wants to be confident and love themselves, they aren’t going to achieve that through a procedure. She said, “you are who you are” and people should focus on “soul-searching and self-discovery.” Although she didn’t say that she got plastic surgery in 2007, it’s of course possible that she has in the decades since and just hasn’t said so.

According to Courtney Love, however, Hawn might have gotten a facelift when she turned 35, or she at least thinks that it’s a good idea for other people. The Hole singer told Fashion magazine in 2013, “C’mom, I took advice from Goldie Hawn when she said I should get a facelift at 35!”

In 2017, Hawn attributed her youthful appearance to a healthy lifestyle and said she meditates, exercises, and drinks juice. Her Instagram followers are treated regularly to her cheerful smiles and posts about trampoline jumping and making sure to breathe before leaving the comfort of bed for the day ahead. If anyone looks genuinely healthy, it’s Hawn, so her zen attitude and consistent movement is working for her!

While Hawn hasn’t mentioned that getting plastic surgery is part of her routine, her kids seem to feel differently. In March 2024, Oliver and Kate Hudson talked about the subject on their podcast Sibling Revelry and while Oliver said he was planning on Botox, Kate mentioned wanting to get rid of sun spots on her face. Oliver said plastic surgery isn’t “taboo anymore” and added, “If you’re smart, you know that every single person — actor and actress, musician –- most of them have done s–t to their face. Not in a bad way — as upkeep.”

Does that mean Hawn has had a facelift? Until she talks, there’s no way to tell, and her children might not want to spill all her secrets on their podcast (which is fair). I’m going to keep smiling at Hawn’s charming Instagram pics regardless of what she says about the subject.

