‘I don’t have technology’: Christopher Walken has no Netflix, social media, or cell phone, and people are actually jealous

Technology has made our lives easier, or at least that’s been the narrative for several decades now. You can get in touch with friends all around the world, you can stream that random movie you loved as a child and haven’t thought about in years, and you can order a new coffee maker/Kindle/literally anything at all and have it delivered in the next 24 hours. Christopher Walken, however, is living a tech-free life… and it sounds wonderful.

The actor gave a recent interview to The Wall Street Journal and shared, “I don’t have technology.” He continued that while he has a satellite dish, that’s basically it. He added, “So I’ve seen ‘Severance’ on DVDs that they’re good enough to send me. I don’t have a cell phone. I’ve never emailed or, what do you call it, Twittered.”

There’s so much to think about here. Walken, who plays Burt Goodman on the beloved AppleTV plus sci-fi series Severance, doesn’t even watch the show on its streaming service. He also hasn’t sent an email and thinks that you “Twitter” instead of “tweet.” I’m just going to come right out and say it: “Twittered” is a much better name than X.

As it turns out, a lot of people wish they could do this, too! One X user wrote, “There is a part of me that is very jealous of this.” Another said, “I kind of envy him.” Another pointed out that Walken must have a better “peace of mind and anxiety level.”

Another posted on X, “I wanna live this free again.” Someone was also jealous that Walken hasn’t sent an email and said he is “living the dream.” Imagine not waking up and feeling like you have to check your email ASAP… or forgetting to unsubscribe from that random brand that sends you emails infrequently enough that it’s never top of mind to cancel and, yes, here’s another email from them (pointing at myself).

Walken is proof that an actor can enjoy an incredible career without engaging with technology. His peaceful decision didn’t stop him from starring in movies such as The Deer Hunter, The Dead Zone, Dune: Part Two, and Pulp Fiction. And he’s even starring on a TV series and doesn’t have the streaming service it’s on!

Like a lot of people, I’m a bit green-eyed about Walken’s admission. And, like a lot of people, technology is part of my daily life. I subscribe to most streaming services, listen to podcasts while going on walks or cleaning my apartment, and try not to start my day by scrolling Instagram the second I open my eyes but fail miserably every morning. I’m also jealous of my husband’s 2025 resolution to take social media off his phone and only check it occasionally, but I’m not sure I’m there yet.

At 81-years-old, Walken has lived through countless technological changes. He was born in 1943 and saw radio and TV’s evolution, but he’s cool with living his life without any screens, pocket-sized or otherwise. He explained why he doesn’t use technology during a Zoom chat with Stephen Colbert in 2020: “I just got to it too late. I think I’m right at a certain age where it just passed me by.” I may not be ready to throw out my iPhone and MacBook Air now (or ever), but I’m still impressed by Walken’s commitment.

